Men's College Basketball

Crum, who coached Louisville to 2 NCAA titles, dies

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Denny Crum took everything he learned from legendary UCLA coach John Wooden, added his own touch and built his own sparkling legacy at Louisville.

Crum, who won two NCAA men’s basketball championships and built the Cardinals into one of the 1980s’ dominant programs during a Hall of Fame coaching career, died Tuesday. He was 86.

The school announced Crum’s death in a release after being informed by his wife, Susan. No cause was given, but Crum had battled an extended illness. He had a mild stroke in August 2017 while fishing in Alaska and another two years ago.

Nicknamed “Cool Hand Luke” because of his cool, unflinching sideline demeanor — legend has it he never uttered a curse word — Crum retired in March 2001 after 30 seasons at Louisville with 675 victories, which ranked 15th all-time then, and championships in 1980 and '86. A disciple of the legendary Wooden, Crum often wore a red sport coat and waved a rolled-up stat sheet like a bandleader’s baton as he directed Louisville to 23 NCAA tournaments and six Final Fours.

The second half of his tenure was not nearly as successful as the first, however, as Louisville endured two separate NCAA investigations and never returned to the Final Four after Crum’s second championship season.

Nonetheless, Crum was inducted into the Hall of Fame in May 1994, with Wooden, his college coach and longtime mentor at his side. Crum finished with 11 more wins than his most influential advisor amassed at UCLA.

Crum remained a beloved, revered and respected presence around Louisville whose legacy has been recognized in many ways. He frequently attended Cardinals games played on the KFC Yum! Center home court bearing his name and signature. And Crum was present for the September 2022 dedication of Denny Crum Hall, a new campus dormitory for athletes and students.

Crum had a front-row seat in March 2022 for the introduction of one of his former players, Kenny Payne, as Cardinals coach. Payne said then that he would rely on Crum’s insight in his first head coaching job; and there were plenty of the Hall of Famer’s other pupils to not only support Payne, but enjoy another meeting with their mentor and friend on and off the court.

College Sports

Iowa, Iowa St announce investigations into athlete gambling

The University of Iowa announced Monday that 26 athletes across five sports are suspected of wagering on sports in violation of NCAA rules, and more than 100 people have been linked to an investigation.

In addition, Iowa State acknowledged that some 15 of its athletes across three sports also are suspected of violating gambling rules.

The announcements came less than a week after Alabama fired its baseball coach, Brad Bohannon, following a report of suspicious bets made at an Ohio casino involving his team.

NCAA rules prohibit athletes, coaches and staff from betting on amateur, collegiate and professional sports in which the NCAA conducts a championship. For example, athletes cannot bet on NFL games even if state laws would legally allow them to do so if they weren’t competing under NCAA rules. It is illegal in Iowa for a person under 21 to wager on sports.

Brian Ohorilko, director of gaming for the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission, told The Associated Press on Tuesday that his office was monitoring a law enforcement investigation of gambling among athletes at the two schools. He said he knows of no evidence indicating match fixing or suspicious wagering activity on Iowa or Iowa State contests.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is conducting the investigation. A message was left for a spokesman for the DCI's special operations bureau.

Ohorilko declined to comment on what triggered the DCI's investigation.

Iowa State issued a one-paragraph statement on the alleged gambling violations. It said the 15 Cyclones athletes suspected of involvement are from the football, wrestling and track teams.

Athletes caught gambling are subject to losing eligibility.

MLB

Judge activated by the Yankees

NEW YORK — Aaron Judge was reinstated from the injured list by the New York Yankees and the record-setting slugger is expected back in the lineup Tuesday night against the Oakland Athletics.

The reigning AL MVP hasn't played since April 27 because of a right hip strain. He is batting .261 with six home runs, 14 RBIs and an .863 OPS in 26 games during his first season as Yankees captain.

New York (19-17) went 4-6 without Judge, averaging just 3.5 runs per game despite scoring seven in each of the past two. He becomes the second regular in a week to rejoin the injury-riddled Yankees; fellow outfielder Harrison Bader has been on a tear at the plate since coming back from a strained left oblique muscle and making his season debut May 2 versus Cleveland.

Designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton (left hamstring strain) and third baseman Josh Donaldson (right hamstring strain) remain on the IL, along with several key pitchers including Luis Severino and Carlos Rodón.

New York began the day last in the highly competitive AL East, 10 games behind first-place Tampa Bay.

Braves place ace Fried on IL

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves' rotation was dealt another major blow on Tuesday when ace left-hander Max Fried was placed on the 15-day injured list with a strained forearm.

The loss of Fried comes with right-hander Kyle Wright, the majors' only 20-game winner last season, already on the IL with shoulder soreness. Fried was Atlanta's opening day starter.

Fried (2-1, 2.08 ERA) had been scheduled to start Wednesday night against the Boston Red Sox. The first indication of concerns about Fried came when the team on Sunday instead listed Wednesday's projected starter as to be determined. At the time, manager Brian Snitker did not reveal Fried's injury, which was announced Tuesday on the team's Twitter account.

The Braves recalled left-hander Danny Young from Triple-A Gwinnett. Young posted a 2.45 ERA in four games, all in relief, with Atlanta earlier this season.

Fried, 29, has won 14 games each of the last two seasons. He has a 56-26 career record and 3.05 ERA in seven seasons.