NFL

Former Vikings QB Kapp dies at age 85

Joe Kapp, the hard-nosed quarterback who routinely ran into tacklers instead of away from them while leading the Minnesota Vikings to their first Super Bowl and California to its last Rose Bowl, has died. He was 85.

Cal confirmed that Kapp died on Monday. He had suffered from Alzheimer’s disease for the last 15 years and was residing in an assisted living facility, his son J.J. Kapp said.

The family made plans to send his brain to UC San Francisco researchers for study of the potential connection between his dementia and hits he took to the head with his punishing playing style.

After a stellar collegiate career at Cal that was capped by an appearance in the 1959 Rose Bowl, Kapp went on to star in Canada before making it to the NFL. He took over for Fran Tarkenton in Minnesota and led the Vikings to a Super Bowl appearance in the 1969 season before losing to Kansas City.

Kapp is the only quarterback to lead his team to a Rose Bowl, Grey Cup and Super Bowl. He still holds a share of the NFL single-game record with seven touchdown passes, in a 1969 win over Baltimore.

Kapp also later coached his alma mater for five seasons and was on the sideline for one of the most memorable plays in school history when the Golden Bears returned a kickoff with five laterals to beat rival Stanford on the final play in 1982, scoring the touchdown with the Cardinal band on the field.

NBA

Holiday, Lopez headline NBA All-Defensive Team

NEW YORK — Defensive Player of the Year Jaren Jackson Jr. of Memphis and Milwaukee's Jrue Holiday and Brook Lopez headlined the NBA's All-Defensive team Tuesday.

Also voted to the first team were Cleveland forward Evan Mobley and Chicago guard Alex Caruso.

Jackson, the NBA leader with 3.0 blocked shots per game, received 96 of 100 first-team votes and finished with 195 points for his second All-Defensive team selection. Holiday was just behind him with 94 first-team votes and 192 points, earning a fifth career selection (three firsts, two seconds.)

Lopez, the runner-up to Jackson for Defensive Player of the Year, had 185 points and 85 first-team votes.

Boston guard Derrick White topped the second team, followed by eight-time All-Defensive selection Draymond Green of Golden State. Toronto's O.G. Anunoby, Dillon Brooks of Memphis and Bam Adebayo of Miami rounded out the team.

Men's College Basketball

Crum, who coached Louisville to 2 NCAA titles, dies

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Denny Crum took everything he learned from legendary UCLA coach John Wooden, added his own touch and built his own sparkling legacy at Louisville.

Crum, who won two NCAA men’s basketball championships and built the Cardinals into one of the 1980s’ dominant programs during a Hall of Fame coaching career, died Tuesday. He was 86.

The school announced Crum’s death in a release after being informed by his wife, Susan. No cause was given, but Crum had battled an extended illness. He had a mild stroke in August 2017 while fishing in Alaska and another two years ago.

Nicknamed “Cool Hand Luke” because of his cool, unflinching sideline demeanor — legend has it he never uttered a curse word — Crum retired in March 2001 after 30 seasons at Louisville with 675 victories, which ranked 15th all-time then, and championships in 1980 and '86. A disciple of the legendary Wooden, Crum often wore a red sport coat and waved a rolled-up stat sheet like a bandleader’s baton as he directed Louisville to 23 NCAA tournaments and six Final Fours.

The second half of his tenure was not nearly as successful as the first, however, as Louisville endured two separate NCAA investigations and never returned to the Final Four after Crum’s second championship season.

Nonetheless, Crum was inducted into the Hall of Fame in May 1994, with Wooden, his college coach and longtime mentor at his side. Crum finished with 11 more wins than his most influential advisor amassed at UCLA.

Crum remained a beloved, revered and respected presence around Louisville whose legacy has been recognized in many ways. He frequently attended Cardinals games played on the KFC Yum! Center home court bearing his name and signature. And Crum was present for the September 2022 dedication of Denny Crum Hall, a new campus dormitory for athletes and students.

Crum had a front-row seat in March 2022 for the introduction of one of his former players, Kenny Payne, as Cardinals coach. Payne said then that he would rely on Crum’s insight in his first head coaching job; and there were plenty of the Hall of Famer’s other pupils to not only support Payne, but enjoy another meeting with their mentor and friend on and off the court.

MLB

Judge activated by the Yankees

NEW YORK — Aaron Judge was reinstated from the injured list by the New York Yankees and the record-setting slugger is expected back in the lineup Tuesday night against the Oakland Athletics.

The reigning AL MVP hasn't played since April 27 because of a right hip strain. He is batting .261 with six home runs, 14 RBIs and an .863 OPS in 26 games during his first season as Yankees captain.

New York (19-17) went 4-6 without Judge, averaging just 3.5 runs per game despite scoring seven in each of the past two. He becomes the second regular in a week to rejoin the injury-riddled Yankees; fellow outfielder Harrison Bader has been on a tear at the plate since coming back from a strained left oblique muscle and making his season debut May 2 versus Cleveland.

Designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton (left hamstring strain) and third baseman Josh Donaldson (right hamstring strain) remain on the IL, along with several key pitchers including Luis Severino and Carlos Rodón.

New York began the day last in the highly competitive AL East, 10 games behind first-place Tampa Bay.

Braves place ace Fried on IL

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves' rotation was dealt another major blow on Tuesday when ace left-hander Max Fried was placed on the 15-day injured list with a strained forearm.

The loss of Fried comes with right-hander Kyle Wright, the majors' only 20-game winner last season, already on the IL with shoulder soreness. Fried was Atlanta's opening day starter.

Fried (2-1, 2.08 ERA) had been scheduled to start Wednesday night against the Boston Red Sox. The first indication of concerns about Fried came when the team on Sunday instead listed Wednesday's projected starter as to be determined. At the time, manager Brian Snitker did not reveal Fried's injury, which was announced Tuesday on the team's Twitter account.

The Braves recalled left-hander Danny Young from Triple-A Gwinnett. Young posted a 2.45 ERA in four games, all in relief, with Atlanta earlier this season.

Fried, 29, has won 14 games each of the last two seasons. He has a 56-26 career record and 3.05 ERA in seven seasons.