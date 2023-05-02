Men's Golf

Walsh men’s league begins Thursday

Walsh Golf Center’s men’s golf league tees off Thursday and runs through Labor Day. Players of all abilities are welcome. Join when you can; play when you can. The $50 league fee includes weekly hole contests and prizes, as well as the end-of-the-year banquet.

Players choose their own foursomes; tee times begin at 5 p.m. every Thursday. Optional special events such as scrambles, putting contests and a match play tourney are held throughout the season. There is also a weekly skins game.

The par-32 course is located at 4203 Hwy. B in La Crosse, near Valley View Mall. For more information, contact league president Chris Kinsey at (608) 385-8989 or ck50stang@gmail.com, or call the golf course at 781-0838.

NHL

Cap-strapped Wild sign Johansson to 2-year, $4M deal

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Wild signed right wing Marcus Johansson to a two-year, $4 million contract on Tuesday, securing a key player who was set to become an unrestricted free agent.

Johansson's salary cap hit of $2 million for the next two seasons will give general manager Bill Guerin some valuable certainty in a time of little flexibility because of the dead money the Wild are carrying for the 2021 buyouts of Zach Parise and Ryan Suter.

The 32-year-old Johansson had six goals and 12 assists in 20 regular-season games for the Wild, who reacquired him on Feb. 28 before the trade deadline from Washington for a third-round draft pick. Johansson had two goals in six games in the playoffs for the Wild, who lost in the first round to Dallas. Johansson's presence on a line with Matt Boldy was a big lift down the stretch for the budding star, who had 15 goals and eight assists over his last 19 games.

Johansson first came to Minnesota in 2020 from Buffalo in a deal for center Eric Staal. After one season with the Wild, he signed with expansion Seattle. Johansson has played 13 years in the NHL, mostly with the Capitals.

NFL

Ex-Raider Ruggs taking plea deal

LAS VEGAS — Ex-Las Vegas Raiders player Henry Ruggs told a judge Tuesday he will admit that he drove drunk at speeds up to 156 mph, causing a fiery crash that killed a woman. The plea deal is expected to send the 24-year-old first-round NFL draft pick to state prison for three to 10 years.

Ruggs waived a long-delayed preliminary hearing with the agreement to admit that he drove under the influence of alcohol causing death, a felony, his lawyers said. A six-month sentence for a guilty plea to misdemeanor manslaughter will be folded in with the total.

Ruggs spoke only to acknowledge for Justice of the Peace Harmony Letizia that he understands the terms of the agreement. Prosecutor Eric Bauman told the judge the Clark County District Attorney's office endorsed the deal.

"This is the first step toward a fair resolution to this matter and we look forward to closure for all parties involved,” Ruggs' attorneys, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld, said in a statement handed to reporters. They and their client and several people with them declined additional comment in the court hallway.

Ruggs’ lawyers lost a bid to prevent prosecutors from presenting evidence that Ruggs had a blood-alcohol level of 0.16% — twice the legal limit in Nevada — after the predawn rear-end wreck that killed 23-year-old Tina Tintor and her pet dog, Max.

The speed limit where the crash happened was 45 mph (72 kph), a fraction of what police said Ruggs was driving. Investigators found air bag computer records showing his 220 Chevrolet Corvette decelerated from 156 mph (251 kph) to 127 mph (204 kph) seconds before slamming into Tintor's Toyota Rav 4.

An attorney who has represented Tintor's family members at earlier court appearances did not respond to email and telephone messages to him and his media representative about Ruggs’ plea.

Ruggs' sentencing is scheduled for May 10 in state court in Las Vegas. Other charges will be dismissed, including felony reckless driving, driving under the influence causing substantial injury to Ruggs' girlfriend, Je’nai Kilgo-Washington, and a misdemeanor gun charge. Police said they found a loaded handgun in Ruggs' demolished Corvette after the crash.

MLB

White Sox activate SS Anderson in flurry of moves

CHICAGO — All-Star shortstop Tim Anderson returned to the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday, part of a flurry of moves by the sputtering ballclub.

Anderson and infielder Hanser Alberto were reinstated from the 10-day injured list. Anderson sprained his left knee on April 10 at Minnesota, and Alberto is coming back from a strained left quad.

Chicago also optioned rookie outfielder Oscar Colás and infielder Lenyn Sosa to Triple-A Charlotte. The 24-year-old Colás, one of the team's top prospects, hit .211 with a homer and seven RBIs in 25 games in his first stint in the majors.

Veteran reliever Alex Colomé, outfielder Billy Hamilton and left-hander Sammy Peralta were promoted from Charlotte. Reliever Joe Kelly was placed on the paternity list, and utilityman Romy Gonzalez went on the 10-day IL with right shoulder inflammation.

The White Sox also designated relievers Jake Diekman and Frank German for assignment. Diekman, a lefty who was acquired in an August trade with Boston, is 0-1 with a 7.94 ERA in 13 big league appearances this season.

Chicago had dropped 10 in a row before rallying for a wild 12-9 victory against Tampa Bay on Sunday. The White Sox begin a three-game series against the Twins on Tuesday night.

The return of Anderson could provide a big lift. The White Sox went 3-15 while Anderson was on the IL.

Yankees CF Bader reinstated from injured list

NEW YORK — Harrison Bader was activated from the injured list by the New York Yankees, and the speedy center fielder could make his season debut Tuesday night against the Cleveland Guardians.

Diminished by injuries, the slumping Yankees hope Bader can spark their offense a bit. He's been sidelined since March 10 in spring training with a strained left oblique muscle.

New York (15-15) has lost four straight and seven of nine, falling into last place in the AL East. The team totaled only 10 runs during those seven defeats.

Yankees slugger Aaron Judge went on the 10-day injured list Monday, retroactive to April 28, because of a strained right hip.

Designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton (left hamstring strain) and third baseman Josh Donaldson (right hamstring strain) also are on the IL.

To open a roster spot for Bader, the Yankees optioned corner outfielder Franchy Cordero back to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre following Monday night's 3-2 loss to Cleveland.