BRIEFS: Wednesday, May 4

NFL

Source: Saints agree with Mathieu on 3-year, $33M deal

The New Orleans Saints and Tyrann Mathieu have agreed to a three-year, $33 million contract, reuniting the All-Pro safety with his hometown team, a person familiar with the terms told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

The person confirmed the contract, first reported by ESPN.com, on condition of anonymity because it was not yet signed. It includes $18 million guaranteed, a sizeable investment for a safety who turns 30 next week.

The Saints had been searching for help at the position after Marcus Williams signed with the Ravens in free agency and Malcom Jenkins announced his retirement in March. The only defensive back they drafted was Tennessee's Alontae Taylor in the second round, but he is expected to remain at his natural cornerback position.

By signing Mathieu after Monday's deadline, he will not count against the Saints in the formula for compensatory picks.

Mathieu spent the past three seasons in Kansas City, where he helped the Chiefs make three consecutive AFC title games, reach two Super Bowls and win their first championship in 50 years. And the two sides had discussed an extension during last offseason, but they were never close to reaching an agreement, leaving Mathieu's status uncertain last season.

It became clear he would not return when the Chiefs signed former Texans safety Justin Reid early in free agency.

First Asian American among league's 10 new on-field officials

NEW YORK — The NFL has hired 10 new on-field officials, including the first Asian American to officiate in the league and a former player.

Lo van Pham joins the NFL from the Big 12 Conference. He was born in Vietnam and after a stop in the Philippines, moved to the United States when he was seven.

Mike Morton becomes the third former NFL player on the 2022 roster of officials, joining Nate Jones and Terry Killens. Morton was drafted in the fourth round in 1995 by the Raiders, and was a linebacker for them from 1995-98. He also played in St. Louis, Green Bay (2000), and Indianapolis during his seven-year NFL career.

Robin DeLorenzo becomes the third woman on the NFL’s roster of on-field game officials joining Sarah Thomas and Maia Chaka. She joins the NFL from the Big Ten Conference.

Tra Boger, the son of longtime NFL referee Jerome Boger, joins the league as a field judge out of the SEC. They are the only current father-son combination on the roster.

Down judge Max Causey, umpires Brandon Cruse, Duane Heydt and Alex Moore, field judge Alonzo Ramsey and side judge Jeff Shears round out the 10.

The league previously announced the promotion of Tra Blake to referee. Blake replaced the retired Tony Corrente.

The NFL also announced Tuesday that Denise Crudup and Artenzia Young-Seigler are the first Black female replay officials.

Falcons decline 5th-year option on right tackle McGary

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons have picked up right guard Chris Lindstrom's $13.2 million fifth-year option while declining the option on right tackle Kaleb McGary.

The Falcons on Tuesday also announced a $51 million, three-year contract extension with defensive tackle Grady Jarrett, a two-time Pro Bowl selection. Jarrett's contract, which includes a guaranteed $34.5 million, continues through the 2025 season.

Jarrett had 59 tackles while starting all 17 games in 2021. He had only one sack, ending a streak of four seasons with four or more sacks.

The Falcons' decision on Lindstrom and McGary, their two 2019 first-round draft picks, was no surprise.

Lindstrom, the No. 14 overall pick in the 2019 draft from Boston College, has developed into a strength of the Falcons' offensive line. He didn't allow a sack while starting all 17 games last season.

McGary, the No. 31 pick from Washington, gave up nine sacks. He will be a free agent after the 2022 season. Germain Ifedi, the former Chicago Bears tackle who signed a one-year deal as a free agent, will compete with McGary at right tackle.

The Falcons added one offensive lineman in last week's NFL draft, selecting guard Justin Shaffer from Georgia in the sixth round. Shaffer will compete at left guard with Jalen Mayfield, who allowed 11 sacks as a rookie last season.

Shaffer started all 15 games at left guard in Georgia’s national championship season.

Men's College Basketball

Akok heads to Georgetown

WASHINGTON — Akok Akok is transferring to Georgetown from UConn, the latest in a series of additions and subtractions for coach Patrick Ewing's Hoyas after the worst men's basketball season in Big East history.

Georgetown announced Akok's move on Tuesday.

The team went 6-25 last season, including 0-19 in conference play, and ended on a 21-game losing streak.

Ewing, who has led the Hoyas to one season above .500 during his five in the job, received a public show of support from athletic director Lee Reed on March 2.

Akok is a 6-foot-9 forward who was born in Egypt and moved to New Hampshire. He spent the past three years at UConn and averaged 3.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.1 blocks in 23 games last season, including seven starts.

Other transfers added to Georgetown's roster ahead of next season include Brandon Murray from LSU, Jay Heath from Arizona State and Primo Spears from Duquesne.

Six Georgetown players have entered the NCAA transfer portal this spring: Don Carey, Collin Holloway, Kobe Clark, Timothy Ighoefe, Tyler Beard and Jalin Billingsley. Leading scorer Aminu Mohammed will test the NBA draft waters.

