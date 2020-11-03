BRIEFS: Wednesday, Nov. 4

NFL
Broncos GM Elway, team president Ellis positive for COVID-19
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The novel coronavirus has reached the highest levels of the Denver Broncos organization with general manager John Elway and team president Joe Ellis testing positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.
The Broncos said in a statement that both Elway and Ellis have minor symptoms but are "doing well' and will continue to work from home and in self-isolation and participate in virtual meetings while their health is monitored.
The team said no players or coaches came into close contact with either Elway or Ellis recently.
“Based on a review of contact tracing data with the league, we are confident these cases originated independently outside team facilities,” the Broncos said. “There were minimal close contacts identified for each (no players or coaches) and those individuals have been notified.”
“While our facilities are closed for Election Day, coaches are conducting their game preparations today remotely as a precaution,” the team added. “Our organization will remain in communication with the NFL, making all decisions in consultation with the league and based on guidance from medical experts.”
The Broncos have had three assistant coaches go under the league's COVID-19 protocols — Curtis Modkins, Mike Munchak and Ed Donatell — in addition to right guard Graham Glasgow. Others at the team's headquarters also have been infected by COVID-19 in recent weeks.
Modkins, the team's running backs coach, returned to work last week after recovering from his infection. Munchak, their offensive line coach, was out all last week and Donatell, the team's defensive coordinator, went under COVID-19 protocols Sunday morning, skipping the Broncos' game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Glasgow was diagnosed on Friday, and the Broncos canceled their on-field workouts and isolated two other O-linemen, backup guard Austin Schlottmann and starting right tackle Demar Dotson, as a precaution.
Cowboys' Dalton placed on reserve COVID-19 list
The Dallas Cowboys have placed quarterback Andy Dalton on the reserve COVID-19 list on Tuesday, keeping him out a second straight game after he was sidelined by a concussion.
Dalton will be the first Dallas player to go on the COVID-19 list since before the season.
The loss of Dalton likely means a second consecutive start for rookie Ben DiNucci against undefeated Pittsburgh on Sunday.
The seventh-round pick replaced Dalton for last weekend’s 23-9 loss to Philadelphia. The Cowboys (2-6) have had three starting quarterbacks this season after star Dak Prescott broke his ankle in Week 5, ending his season.
Dalton was the starter in Cincinnati for nine years before the Bengals drafted Joe Burrow first overall in this year’s draft and released the former TCU standout. Dalton signed a one-year contract to be Prescott’s backup.
The 33-year-old Dalton got a concussion in a 25-3 loss to Washington on a hit that led to the ejection of linebacker Jon Bostic, who was also fined $12,000.
MLB
Honus Wagner card sells at auction for more than 1.4 million
RUNNEMEDE, N.J. — A Honus Wagner baseball card has sold for more than $1.4 million.
The price was a record for the rare T-206 card of the Pittsburgh Pirates great, the highlight of the Goldin Auctions October Legends Auction.
Also fetching a record price was the basketball rookie card of Michael Jordan, which sold for $124,230. Other notable sales included a 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle baseball card that sold for $584,250 and a 1958 Pele card that went for $295,200, a record for a soccer card.
Several items from Cal Ripken Jr.’s personal collection netted $1.2 million, with the money going to the family foundation. The jersey the Hall of Famer wore for the final game of his record 2,632 consecutive-game streak sold for $184,500.
The auction netted more than $16 million. Ken Goldin, founder and CEO of Goldin Auctions, said the October session set a record for an online sports auction.
College Football
Swinney: Clemson's Lawrence traveling to Notre Dame
CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said quarterback Trevor Lawrence will travel with the top-ranked Tigers for their game at No. 4 Notre Dame despite his being sidelined with the coronavirus.
Swinney said Tuesday that Lawrence, the Heisman Trophy contender and likely first-overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, will have completed his 10-day quarantine. He is still unable to play, Swinney said, due to the cardiac testing protocol required by the Atlantic Coast Conference for athletes who test positive for COVID-19.
“This week, he's going to be Coach Lawrence,” Swinney said.
Lawrence tested positive for the virus last week and missed the team's 34-28 comeback victory over Boston College this past Saturday.
Swinney said Lawrence has participated in the team meetings and sessions through Zoom and feels good, health wise.
The coach added that Lawrence would be able to rejoin the Tigers for practices next week. Clemson has a week off following its first visit to Notre Dame in 41 years.
Lawrence is expected to return to play at Florida State on Nov. 21.
Women's College Basketball
Darsch, former Ohio State and WNBA coach, dies at 68
Nancy Darsch, who guided the Ohio State women's basketball team to the 1993 title game and went on to coach in the WNBA, has died. She was 68.
She had Parkinson's disease and died Monday in her hometown of Plymouth, Massachusetts. Brian Agler, who coached with her at Seattle in the WNBA, said Darsch's family informed him of her death.
Darsch started her college coaching career as an assistant at Tennessee under the great Pat Summitt. Darsch led the Buckeyes for 12 years, from 1985 to 1997, compiling a 234-125 record and making seven appearances in the NCAA Tournament.
Ohio State went 28-4 in during the 1992-93 season and lost to Texas Tech 84-82 in the NCAA championship game.
“Nancy was a trailblazer, coach and mentor. I was lucky to have such a caring and kind coach,” former Ohio State star Katie Smith said in a statement. “She loved what she did and the people she shared it with. Always had a smile on her face, a fun comment to make you laugh and a playful punch on the arm. She will be dearly missed.”
After her stay in Columbus, Darsch went to the WNBA and was the inaugural coach of the New York Liberty in 1997. She helped the team reach the WNBA Finals that first season when they lost to the Houston Comets.
“We are grateful for Nancy's leadership as a pioneer of this game,” the Liberty said in a statement. “Her contributions to the advancement of both collegiate and professional women's basketball and her passion for the game will forever be felt.”
Darsch later coached the Washington Mystics and was an assistant for the Minnesota Lynx and Seattle Storm. She was a coach with the Storm from 2008-13 and helped them win a championship in 2010.
“She was a great coach and even better person. The thing that jumped out to me was her lack of ego and how humble she was,” Agler said. “Veteran players really liked her because they respected her wisdom and that’s what she brought to the table. Basketball wisdom or life wisdom.”
She also worked as an assistant coach for USA Basketball, helping the women’s team earn its first gold medal in 1984. She returned as an assistant for the 1996 team that won gold in Atlanta.
Darsch graduated from Springfield College in Massachusetts.
