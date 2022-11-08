BRIEFS: Wednesday, November 9

NFL

Steelers optimistic Watt will return vs. Saints

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers could get a much-needed jolt as they begin the second half of their season.

Coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday the team is optimistic that star outside linebacker T.J. Watt will be available for Sunday's visit from New Orleans.

Watt, the NFL's reigning Defensive Player of the Year, has been out since sustaining a left pectoral injury late in regulation of a Week 1 overtime win over Cincinnati. The Steelers have slumped without him and come off their bye week at 2-6, the team's worst record through eight games since 2013.

While Tomlin cautioned there is still “some work ahead of us” for both Watt and safety Damontae Kazee (out all year with a wrist injury) before they are activated off injured reserve, they appear to be ready to go barring a late setback.

“Obviously, those are two veteran players that are NFL capable and obviously going to be positive contributors to our efforts if available,” Tomlin said.

Pittsburgh's pass rush has essentially disappeared during Watt's absence. The Steelers racked up seven sacks in the season opener against the Bengals and have managed all of eight in the seven games since Watt's exit.

Watt, who tied Hall of Famer Michael Strahan's NFL record last season by getting 22 1/2 sacks, should provide a boost as Pittsburgh attempts to emerge from a disappointing first half.

“TJ is who he is,” Tomlin said. “It’s not mystical the things that he’s able to do. I don’t know any of us are surprised with what he’s capable of getting done. We eagerly await his return.”

Watt made an effort to stay closely involved, including wearing a headset on the sideline during games, though Tomlin pointed out that Watt “didn’t make any plays" while serving as the highest-paid volunteer assistant coach in the NFL.

Kazee could also be ready to join a secondary that has essentially been a revolving door through eight games. The Steelers have had 10 players suit up at cornerback or safety, with middling results.

Falcons lose Hennessy to IR

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons’ depth at left guard took another hit on Tuesday when Matt Hennessy was placed on injured reserve with a knee injury.

Hennessy started in Sunday’s 20-17 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers as a fill-in for Elijah Wilkinson, who was placed on IR last week with a knee injury. Another left guard, Jalen Mayfield, already is on IR.

Hennessy, a third-round selection from Temple in the 2020 draft, started two games at center as a rookie.

Colby Gossett played behind Hennessy against the Chargers and could start in Thursday night's game at Carolina.

The Falcons also signed safety Jovante Moffatt to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. Moffatt played in the past two games on special teams as a standard practice squad promotion.

Outside linebacker Quinton Bell and offensive lineman Jonotthan Harrison were signed to the practice squad. Cornerback BoPete Keyes was released from the practice squad.

NBA

Source: Suspended Irving meets with Silver

NEW YORK — Suspended Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving met with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver on Tuesday, a person with knowledge of the meeting said.

The Nets banned Irving for at least five games without pay on Thursday after he refused to say he had no antisemitic beliefs.

That came hours after Silver said Irving made a “reckless decision” to post on his Twitter feed a link to a film that contains antisemitic material and said he would be meeting with him within a week.

They finally did on Tuesday, the person told The Associated Press, speaking on anonymity because the meeting and its details were private.

Irving eventually deleted the tweet and issued an apology on Instagram, after failing to do so when he met with reporters earlier Thursday.

Men's College Basketball

Hartford coach Gallagher resigns

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — Coach John Gallagher has resigned less than two years after leading the Hartford men’s basketball team to its first NCAA Tournament.

Gallagher, who was named head coach in 2010, sent his resignation letter to university President Greg Woodward on Monday, the eve of the first game of the season, which will be the school’s last at the Division I level.

In his letter, Gallagher said the school had consistently undermined the program “to the point where player safety and well-being has been jeopardized.” He cited a preseason scrimmage at Dartmouth in late October when one of his players was injured and wasn’t immediately tended to because the school did not send an athletic trainer with the team.

The university disputed Gallagher’s claims, saying in a statement they were “full of inaccuracies.”

“The safety of our students is always our top priority,” the statement said. “For the recent Dartmouth scrimmage he referenced, the University confirmed there would be athletic training on site to assist both UHart and Dartmouth student-athletes. This is an institution with highly qualified medical staff and facilities. Additionally, other members of our staff have always had a University-sponsored credit card for planned meals and expenses. We are confident that these baseless claims and attacks will be disproved through the legal process."

The university said it would announce an interim coach for the men’s basketball program.

Gallagher's departure comes as the university prepares to transition to Division III after this season. In May 2021, the university announced the decision to move in an attempt to save money and place more emphasis on academics.

The men’s basketball program competed in the America East Conference and won its 2021 tournament to earn an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. The team is competing this year as an independent and will become a member of Division III’s Commonwealth Coast Conference beginning in 2023-24.