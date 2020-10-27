BRIEFS: Wednesday, Oct. 28

NFL
Panthers’ McCaffrey back at practice after missing 5 games
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Christian McCaffrey has been designated for return from the team’s injured reserve list, increasingly the likelihood Carolina’s 2019 All-Pro running back will play Thursday night against the Atlanta Falcons.
McCaffrey arrived at Panthers practice Tuesday with a red jersey and a baseball cap signifying an injured player, but he quickly changed into a black practice jersey and a helmet.
McCaffrey hasn’t played since Week 2 when he suffered a high ankle sprain in a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Panthers coach Matt Rhule reiterated Tuesday that he is “hopeful” McCaffrey will ready to play against the Falcons, but added that the decision was largely up to the training staff.
“He looks good,” Rhule said. “He looks like he is moving around great. We will let the medical people and him determine how much he can do and whether he can play in a game.”
McCaffrey was off to a solid start with 223 yards from scrimmage and four touchdowns in the first two games.
Bryant joins Ravens practice squad after 2-year hiatus
Former Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant has moved one step closer to playing in the NFL again.
The 31-year-old Bryant signed with the Baltimore Ravens on Tuesday and has been assigned to the practice squad.
Bryant last played in 2017, when he had 69 catches for 838 yards in his eighth and final season in Dallas. He signed with New Orleans in November 2018, but tore his Achilles tendon before getting into a game.
Now he’s on the cusp of getting back on the field.
Bryant said on Twitter: “My emotions running high right now... I’m thankful...I can’t stop crying.”
If he’s retained his speed and is not too rusty, Bryant could add a much-needed deep threat to a Baltimore passing attack that currently ranks 31st in yards per game. Second-year receiver Marquis Brown is currently quarterback Lamar Jackson’s most prominent target for the long ball.
Drafted 24th overall by Dallas in 2010, Bryant was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2013, 2014 and 2016. He has 531 catches for 7,459 yards and 73 touchdowns.
Rams release rookie kicker Samuel Sloman after rough start
LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Rams have released rookie kicker Samuel Sloman after seven games with the team.
The Rams (5-2) dropped their seventh-round pick on Tuesday after he had a field-goal attempt blocked in their 24-10 win over Chicago on Monday night.
Veteran NFL kicker Kai Forbath is expected to take over for Sloman. The Rams signed Forbath last week off the Bears’ practice squad.
Sloman won a three-way competition for the job in training camp, but his first NFL job had been rocky ever since he missed a 29-yard field-goal attempt in the Rams’ season opener against Dallas.
He missed three extra point attempts for Los Angeles, and he missed three of his 11 field-goal attempts. His kickoffs also weren’t long enough for coach Sean McVay.
Sloman was the replacement for Greg Zuerlein, who was among the NFL’s top kickers for much of his eight-year tenure with the Rams. Zuerlein left Los Angeles in the offseason along with longtime special teams coordinator John Fassel to join the Cowboys.
The Rams signed Forbath a week ago after Sloman missed his third extra point, but gave Sloman one last chance against the Bears. He made a 22-yard field goal, but his 48-yard attempt against Chicago was low and easily blocked.
College Football
Clemson QB Lawrence: ‘I have the option’ to leave or stay
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is leaving the door open about his football future despite previously saying he planned on heading to the NFL following this his junior season.
Lawrence, the 6-foot-6 passer with the flowing hair, is considered the likely consensus No. 1 pick in next spring’s NFL draft.
But on Tuesday, Lawrence said he hasn’t ruled out returning to Clemson for another year instead of going pro.
“My mindset has been that I’m going to move on,” Lawrence said. “But who knows? There’s a lot of things that could happen.”
At the forefront could be which NFL team is in line to draft Lawrence. Right now, that’s the offensively challenged New York Jets, who are 0-7 and the league’s only winless team.
Lawrence, from Cartersville, Georgia, has a 31-1 record as a starting college quarterback and has the top-ranked Tigers (6-0) in line for a sixth consecutive ACC title and trip to the College Football Playoff.
Lawrence is scheduled to graduate with a bachelor’s degree in marketing in December.
NHL
Avalanche sign defenseman Toews to 4-year deal
DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche have agreed to a four-year deal with newly acquired defenseman Devon Toews.
The contract for Toews runs through the 2023-24 season, the team announced Tuesday.
Colorado picked up Toews from the New York Islanders on Oct. 12 in exchange for a second-round pick in 2021 and another in ‘22.
The 26-year-old Toews had six goals and 22 assists in 68 games for the Islanders last season. He played in all 22 of the team’s playoff games.
