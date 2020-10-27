BRIEFS: Wednesday, Oct. 28

Veteran NFL kicker Kai Forbath is expected to take over for Sloman. The Rams signed Forbath last week off the Bears’ practice squad.

Sloman won a three-way competition for the job in training camp, but his first NFL job had been rocky ever since he missed a 29-yard field-goal attempt in the Rams’ season opener against Dallas.

He missed three extra point attempts for Los Angeles, and he missed three of his 11 field-goal attempts. His kickoffs also weren’t long enough for coach Sean McVay.

Sloman was the replacement for Greg Zuerlein, who was among the NFL’s top kickers for much of his eight-year tenure with the Rams. Zuerlein left Los Angeles in the offseason along with longtime special teams coordinator John Fassel to join the Cowboys.

The Rams signed Forbath a week ago after Sloman missed his third extra point, but gave Sloman one last chance against the Bears. He made a 22-yard field goal, but his 48-yard attempt against Chicago was low and easily blocked.

