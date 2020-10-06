BRIEFS: Wednesday, October 7

NFL

Vrabel says Titans hope league allows them to return Wednesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Coach Mike Vrabel says the Tennessee Titans stand by how they've followed the NFL's protocols for the coronavirus pandemic and hope the league will allow the team back inside the building Wednesday.

The NFL's first team to deal with a COVID-19 outbreak has had a couple of what Vrabel called “really good days” with testing, and the coach said they're hoping for more good news early Wednesday.

“And then we'll kind of see where we're at with the league and hopeful to return and get back in the building,” Vrabel said.

If allowed back inside the team's headquarters Wednesday, that would keep the Titans (3-0) on target to host Buffalo (4-0) on Sunday in a matchup of two of the NFL's six remaining undefeated teams.

The NFL and its players union had people in Nashville meeting with the Titans to review how the team handled the outbreak and checking protocols. The Titans, and any other team with an outbreak or exposed to a team with an outbreak, now have new protocols to follow.