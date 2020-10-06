BRIEFS: Wednesday, October 7

NFL
Vrabel says Titans hope league allows them to return Wednesday
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Coach Mike Vrabel says the Tennessee Titans stand by how they've followed the NFL's protocols for the coronavirus pandemic and hope the league will allow the team back inside the building Wednesday.
The NFL's first team to deal with a COVID-19 outbreak has had a couple of what Vrabel called “really good days” with testing, and the coach said they're hoping for more good news early Wednesday.
“And then we'll kind of see where we're at with the league and hopeful to return and get back in the building,” Vrabel said.
If allowed back inside the team's headquarters Wednesday, that would keep the Titans (3-0) on target to host Buffalo (4-0) on Sunday in a matchup of two of the NFL's six remaining undefeated teams.
The NFL and its players union had people in Nashville meeting with the Titans to review how the team handled the outbreak and checking protocols. The Titans, and any other team with an outbreak or exposed to a team with an outbreak, now have new protocols to follow.
Vrabel said the Titans followed the protocols that were in place and that both he and general manager Jon Robinson put a lot of thought into doing just that.
Not yet Tua time: Fitzpatrick to remain Dolphins' starter
MIAMI — Ryan Fitzpatrick will remain the Miami Dolphins’ starting quarterback for at least another week, further delaying the NFL debut of Tua Tagovailoa.
The Dolphins announced Tuesday on Twitter that Fitzpatrick will get the nod Sunday at San Francisco. The disclosure ended speculation coach Brian Flores was about to turn the offense over to Tagovailoa, drafted with the fifth overall pick as a potential franchise quarterback.
The 37-year-old Fitzpatrick recently described his career as a roller coaster, and that has been the case this season with Miami (1-3). In two games he has totaled four touchdown passes and no interceptions, and in the other two games — including Sunday’s loss to Seattle — he has thrown for no scores with five interceptions.
Against the Seahawks, Miami settled for field goals on five consecutive scoring drives, but offensive coordinator Chan Gailey declined to blame Fitzpatrick.
Two of the four quarterbacks taken in the first round of this year's draft — the Bengals’ Joe Burrow and the Chargers’ Justin Herbert — are already starting and played well Sunday. The other, Jordan Love of the Packers, has yet to play as Aaron Rodgers' backup.
MLB
Padres get back Clevinger, Dodgers add pitcher for NLDS
ARLINGTON, Texas — Right-hander Mike Clevinger is on the 28-player roster for the San Diego Padres for the NL Division Series and starting Game 1 against the Los Angeles Dodgers after missing the first round of the playoffs.
While Clevinger was among the 15 pitchers on the Padres roster released Tuesday, fellow starter Dinelson Lamet was again left off because of injury. Clevinger (elbow impingement) and Lamet (biceps tightness) both got hurt in their final regular-season starts and weren't on the roster for the wild-card round against St. Louis.
The Dodgers added a pitcher to their roster for the NLDS, where they will have 14 pitchers and 14 position players after carrying only 13 pitchers for the first round series against Milwaukee.
Right-handed reliever Dylan Floro (3-0, 2.59 ERA) was the pitcher added for the longer NLDS. Floro struck out 19 with only four walks in his 25 appearances during the regular season.
Keibert Ruiz, a third catcher, isn’t on the NLDS roster after being active but not playing against the Brewers. The Dodgers made one switch among position players, with rookie infielder Gavin Lux replacing Edwin Rios.
San Diego also added left-hander Ryan Weathers and outfielder Greg Allen. Right-hander Dan Altavilla and infielders Greg Garcia and Jorge Mateo were left off this round.
NBA
Pelicans' Holiday picked as NBA's top teammate
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Jrue Holiday of the New Orleans Pelicans was announced Tuesday as the winner of the Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year award.
NBA players choose the winner from a field of 12 finalists. Holiday received 53 of 267 first-place votes to win over Philadelphia’s Tobias Harris (48 first-place votes), Milwaukee’s Kyle Korver (26 first-place votes) and Miami’s Udonis Haslem (20 first-place votes).
Holiday announced in July that he would donate about $5 million in salary -- what he earned after the NBA season restarted -- to start a social justice fund with his wife, Lauren, a former soccer player for the U.S. Women’s National Team. The Jrue and Lauren Holiday Social Justice Impact Fund primarily targets “socioeconomics inequalities across communities in New Orleans, the Los Angeles area and Indianapolis.” The money aids Black-owned businesses in those cities and others, as well as helps historically Black colleges and universities.
The other finalists, in order of finish: Portland’s Damian Lillard, Dallas’ J.J. Barea, San Antonio’s Patty Mills, Boston’s Gordon Hayward, the Los Angeles Lakers’ Jared Dudley, Indiana’s Myles Turner, Denver’s Torrey Craig and Toronto’s Serge Ibaka.
The award is named for Jack Twyman and Maurice Stokes, both members of the Basketball Hall of Fame who were forever linked by what happened in the final game of the 1957-58 regular season, when Stokes suffered a brain injury.
Stokes was paralyzed, and Twyman supported him for the remainder of his life -- even becoming his legal guardian and advocate.
NHL
Red Wings put Abdelkader on buyout waivers
NEW YORK — NHL teams continue to clear salary cap space with free agency coming up later this week.
The Detroit Red Wings placed forward Justin Abdelkader on unconditional waivers Tuesday for the purpose of buying out his contract. The Montreal Canadiens did the same with defenseman Karl Alzner, who had been relegated to the minors for much of last season.
Abdelkader had three years remaining on his contract at a salary cap hit of $4.25 million. His buyout will span six years for Detroit.
Alzner’s buyout is four years since he had two years left at a $4.625 million cap hit.
Pittsburg Penguins defenseman Jack Johnson cleared unconditional waivers, allowing the team to buy out the remainder of his contract. Johnson's buyout will also last six years since he had three years left on his contract.
Once they clear, Abdelkader and Alzner will join Johnson, New York Rangers goaltender Henrik Lundqvist, Arizona Coyotes winger Michael Grabner and Ottawa Senators winger Bobby Ryan as players bought out this offseason. They immediately become free agents.
The free agent market opens at 11 a.m. Friday. The salary cap remains flat at $81.5 million for at least the 2020-21 and '21-22 seasons.
