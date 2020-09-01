BRIEFS: Wednesday, September 2

Rams coach Sean McVay announced Tuesday that Howard will need surgery.

“It’s really unfortunate for a guy that’s put in a lot of work, put himself in position to be a huge impact player for us,” McVay said. “We have total trust that he’ll come back stronger and continue to be a big part of our organization moving forward.”

McVay also said the Rams are “not looking outside” the organization for additions at inside linebacker, where the team is quite inexperienced. Micah Kiser, Troy Reeder and Kenny Young are Los Angeles’ top remaining inside linebackers.

Howard was a seventh-round pick in 2018 out of TCU. He didn’t suit up for the Rams until last season, when he led the team in special teams tackles while getting 102 snaps on defense.

Because of his athleticism and his play on special teams and in practice, Howard was expected to join Kiser as the Rams’ two new starters at inside linebacker this season. Instead, Howard noticed the injury during practice last week, and an examination revealed the torn meniscus.

“It’s a big loss because of how well he had been playing, and I feel terrible for him,” McVay said.