BRIEFS: Wednesday, September 2

MLB
Third game of Oakland’s series at Seattle postponed
SEATTLE — The third and final game Thursday of Oakland’s series at Seattle has been postponed to allow for additional testing and contact tracing after a member of the Athletics’ organization tested positive for the coronavirus.
The first two games in the series scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday had previously been put off.
Major League Baseball said the games will be made up with a doubleheader in Seattle on Sept. 14 and another in Oakland on Sept. 26.
MLB said it will continue to provide updates as necessary.
NASCAR
Byron heads into playoffs with 2-year contract extension
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — William Byron, fresh off his first career Cup Series victory, now has a contract extension through 2022 at Hendrick Motorsports.
The extension was finalized in early August and announced Tuesday, just days after Byron’s win at Daytona International Speedway earned him a berth in NASCAR’s playoffs.
“I’m excited to finally share that I’m signed up through 2022 in the No. 24!” Byron posted on Twitter.
Byron is in his third full season driving the No. 24 Chevrolet for Hendrick and the first driver other than Jeff Gordon to win with that entry. Gordon won 93 times with the iconic Hendrick No. 24.
Chad Knaus, in his second season as Byron’s crew chief, is in talks with the Hendrick organization to extend his contract beyond its expiration at the end of this year. Liberty University, the sponsor of the car, is signed through 2021.
Byron is a 22-year-old Charlotte native and takes business communications classes remotely through Liberty. He grew up rooting for the Hendrick organization and was developed in a NASCAR program for future stars. Byron spent one full season in the Truck Series before winning the Xfinity Series championship in 2017 driving for JR Motorsports, a Hendrick affiliate.
He was promoted to Cup the next year and made the playoffs in his second season. He finished 11th in the final standings in 2019.
Byron went to Daytona battling Hendrick teammate Jimmie Johnson, the seven-time series champion, for one of the final playoff berths. It was a faceoff of Hendrick’s next generation, led by the crew chief who won seven titles with Johnson, against the retiring veteran.
Johnson was eliminated by a late crash, while Byron won the race.
College Football
FSU names Blackman its starting quarterback to open season
Florida State coach Mike Norvell named James Blackman his starting quarterback to open the season.
Blackman got the nod Tuesday after beating out Louisville transfer Jordan Travis and freshman Tate Rodemaker during fall camp. Four-star recruit Chubba Purdy had been in the mix before breaking his left, non-throwing collarbone last month. Purdy had surgery and will be sidelined at least several weeks.
Blackman, meanwhile, showed Norvell he has “all the skills and traits of what’s necessary to be a very successful quarterback.”
The Seminoles open the season Sept. 12 at home against Georgia Tech.
Blackman threw for 2,230 yards, with 19 touchdowns and 11 interceptions last year while playing behind a woeful offensive line that allowed 48 sacks — sixth most in the Football Bowl Subdivision — and under a coaching staff that looked lost at times.
NHL
Penguins star Crosby undergoes wrist surgery
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Penguins star Sidney Crosby underwent arthroscopic wrist surgery on Monday but should be ready to go well before the start of training camp.
The team announced the procedure on Tuesday. It did not specify which wrist was injured. General manager Jim Rutherford says the expected recovery time is about a month.
The 33-year-old Crosby had two goals and one assist during Pittsburgh’s brief postseason appearance as the Penguins fell to Montreal in four games in the qualifying round. The three-time Stanley Cup winner missed a portion of the three-week training camp in the run-up to the start of the 24-team tournament with an undisclosed issue.
Kings sign F Wagner to 3-year, $3.4 million extension
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — The Los Angeles Kings have signed forward Austin Wagner to a three-year, $3.4 million contract extension.
The Kings announced the deal Tuesday.
The 23-year-old Wagner has spent most of the past two seasons with the Kings, who drafted the physical wing in the fourth round in 2015. He had 12 goals and nine assists as a rookie in the 2018-19 season, and he added six goals and five assists this season while also leading Los Angeles with 145 hits.
Wagner was due to be a restricted free agent in the offseason.
The Kings’ most prominent remaining unsigned player is Trevor Lewis, an unrestricted free agent. The 33-year-old forward has spent his entire career in Los Angeles, and he played on both of the Kings’ Stanley Cup-winning teams in 2012 and 2014.
Defensemen Joakim Ryan and Ben Hutton also are unrestricted free agents, and defenseman Sean Walker is a restricted free agent. Forward Nikolai Prokhorkin returned to Russia in June.
NFL
Rams LB Howard out for season with torn meniscus
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — Linebacker Travin Howard will miss the upcoming season after tearing the meniscus in his knee, sidelining a probable starter for the Los Angeles Rams.
Rams coach Sean McVay announced Tuesday that Howard will need surgery.
“It’s really unfortunate for a guy that’s put in a lot of work, put himself in position to be a huge impact player for us,” McVay said. “We have total trust that he’ll come back stronger and continue to be a big part of our organization moving forward.”
McVay also said the Rams are “not looking outside” the organization for additions at inside linebacker, where the team is quite inexperienced. Micah Kiser, Troy Reeder and Kenny Young are Los Angeles’ top remaining inside linebackers.
Howard was a seventh-round pick in 2018 out of TCU. He didn’t suit up for the Rams until last season, when he led the team in special teams tackles while getting 102 snaps on defense.
Because of his athleticism and his play on special teams and in practice, Howard was expected to join Kiser as the Rams’ two new starters at inside linebacker this season. Instead, Howard noticed the injury during practice last week, and an examination revealed the torn meniscus.
“It’s a big loss because of how well he had been playing, and I feel terrible for him,” McVay said.
Los Angeles’ defense has undergone major changes since McVay replaced coordinator Wade Phillips with Brandon Staley in the offseason, and the personnel shuffle has left the Rams with an experience deficit at linebacker.
The Rams lost Cory Littleton to Las Vegas in free agency after he started every game and led the team in tackles. Los Angeles shuffled several players through the other starting spot at inside linebacker last season after losing Kiser, who was expected to start before he tore his pectoral muscle during a preseason game and missed the entire year.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!