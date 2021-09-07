BRIEFS: Wednesday, September 8

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
AP Top 25: Georgia jumps to No. 2
Georgia jumped three spots to No. 2 behind Alabama in The Associated Press Top 25 released Tuesday, giving the Southeastern Conference the top two teams in the country for the 30th time in the 85-year history of the college football poll.
It is the second time in the last three seasons and the third in the last five that the SEC is sitting 1-2 in the AP Top 25, which is presented by Regions Bank. Alabama and LSU had a four-week run as Nos. 1 and 2 in the 2019 season before they played each other.
The Crimson Tide strengthened its hold on No. 1 after it throttled Miami in the first full week of the regular season. Alabama received 59 first-place votes, up from the 47 it had in the preseason poll.
Georgia received four first-place votes after beating Clemson 10-3 in the opening weekend’s biggest game.
Ohio State moved up to No. 3 and Oklahoma dropped two spots to No. 4. Texas A&M is fifth, giving the SEC three teams in the top five.
Clemson fell three spots to sixth, marking the first time the Tigers have been out of the top four since 2017. Clemson dropped as low as No. 7 that season before finishing fourth.
No. 7 Cincinnati and No. 8 Notre Dame moved up one spot each. Iowa State dropped two places to No. 9, one spot ahead of No. 10 Iowa, heading into their rivalry game on Saturday.
CLEMSON S SANDERS OUT FOR SEASON: Clemson starting safety Landen Zanders will need shoulder surgery and miss the rest of the season.
Tigers coach Dabo Swinney said Zanders hurt himself in the 10-3 loss to No. 5 Georgia this past Saturday night.
Zanders, a 6-foot-1, 210-pound junior from Shelby, North Carolina, had 34 tackles last season as he started 10 of Clemson’s 12 games.
Zanders posted on social media that while he didn’t expect his season to go this way, he’ll come back stronger than ever in 2022.
Swinney said Zanders will take a redshirt season.
The coach said Tuesday the team’s other starting safety, Nolan Turner, will miss his second straight game when the Tigers open their home season against South Carolina State on Saturday.
PRO SPORTS
Seattle teams to require proof of vaccination
SEATTLE — Fans attending most pro sporting events in Seattle will soon be required to show proof they’ve been vaccinated against COVID-19 or that they’ve tested negative for the virus.
The NFL’s Seahawks, MLS’s Sounders, NHL’s Kraken, MLB’s Mariners, the University of Washington and Washington State University all announced updated policies Tuesday for fans attending games this season.
The Seahawks will be the first to implement the requirements, starting with their Sept. 19 home opener against Tennessee. Fans will be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative test taken within 72 hours of the event to be granted entry.
“The health and safety of our guests, players and staff is always our top priority and we remain committed to doing what we can to keep our community safe,” Seahawks President Chuck Arnold said in a statement. “These measures will allow us to continue with plans to host a full stadium of fans, while still providing a safe and fun experience for our guests.”
Washington will begin an identical verification process for fans with its Sept. 25 home game against California. The Sounders will begin with their Oct. 3 match against Colorado. Washington State said its verification process will begin in October.
The Mariners said fans should plan to provide proof of vaccination for any potential postseason games the team hosts. The Mariners’ regular-season home finale is Oct. 3. The team also said all front office, event staff and Mariners employees at team operated facilities in the U.S. were told in late August they must be fully vaccinated by Oct. 4 as a condition of employment.
While the other Seattle teams are permitting a negative test to gain entry, the Kraken will only allow vaccinated fans at games. The requirements will remain in place for other events at Climate Pledge Arena, including concerts.
The team said it will introduce a process to have proof of vaccination shown via smartphones. The first Kraken home game is scheduled for Oct. 23 against Vancouver.
The Kraken said the vaccination requirement will also apply to the team’s three preseason games, which will be played in Spokane, Everett and Kent.
NFL
Steelers optimistic for Watt
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin is hopeful All-Pro outside linebacker T.J. Watt will be available when the defending AFC North champions open the season on Sunday in Buffalo.
The three-time Pro Bowler is entering the final year of his contract and negotiations on a possible extension are ongoing. Watt didn’t play during the preseason and did not participate in 11-on-11 drills during training camp.
From staff and wire reports
Tomlin said Tuesday he’s working under the assumption that Watt’s status will be resolved this week. Tomlin said he expects Watt to “work” with the team on Wednesday, but did not elaborate if that will include Watt participating in the contact portions of practice for the first time since a playoff loss to Cleveland in January.
“Like the rest of our organization, I’ve been optimistic about this process running its course,” Tomlin said. “And so because of that optimism, I’m anticipating quality play for him this weekend and beyond.”
The 26-year-old Watt has been a fixture in the starting lineup since being taken with the 30th overall pick in the 2017 draft. He has 49 1/2 sacks over the first four seasons of his career, the sixth-highest total over that span by any player since the sack became an official statistic in 1982.
The Steelers do not negotiate with players once the season begins, though it is typical for them to wait until the eve of the season opener to iron out new deals for players they consider franchise cornerstones. Pittsburgh awarded longtime defensive lineman Cam Heyward a four-year contract just a week before the start of the 2020 season.
Tomlin is not concerned about Watt’s decision to hold himself out of contact drills, pointing out that Los Angeles Rams star Aaron Donald used a similar tactic while working on a new contract and picking up right where he left off when the situation was resolved.
“I think guys like (Watt and Donald) routinely do what others can’t,” Tomlin said. “And so I kind of have that perspective on on his readiness and the anticipated quality of his play. I’ve just been in this game so long at this level, I’m so used to seeing uniquely talented people rise up in the face of adversity or circumstance and exceed it.”
If Watt is limited, the Steelers will have Melvin Ingram available. Pittsburgh signed the nine-year veteran to a one-year deal in July.
“The things that have gone on with T.J. really gave (Ingram) an opportunity to acclimate himself to what it is we’re doing (and to) also do it with the first group and get reps with that group,” Tomlin said. “So I’m really excited about his preparedness.”
Tomlin said he expects everyone on the 53-man roster to be available for the opener. He’s unclear, however, when the three players put on injured reserve last week — defensive lineman Stephon Tuitt (knee), right tackle Zach Banner (knee) and running back Anthony McFarland Jr. (unspecified) — will be available. All three will miss at least the first weeks of the season.
Tomlin believes Banner will be back “sooner rather than later” in his recovery from a torn ACL suffered in last year’s season opener against the New York Giants. The injury forced Pittsburgh to shift Chuks Okorafor from left tackle to right tackle, making rookie fourth-round pick Dan Moore Jr. the lineman tasked with protecting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger’s blind side.
It’s a task Tomlin thinks Moore can handle based on what he saw during training camp.