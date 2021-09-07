BRIEFS: Wednesday, September 8

The 26-year-old Watt has been a fixture in the starting lineup since being taken with the 30th overall pick in the 2017 draft. He has 49 1/2 sacks over the first four seasons of his career, the sixth-highest total over that span by any player since the sack became an official statistic in 1982.

The Steelers do not negotiate with players once the season begins, though it is typical for them to wait until the eve of the season opener to iron out new deals for players they consider franchise cornerstones. Pittsburgh awarded longtime defensive lineman Cam Heyward a four-year contract just a week before the start of the 2020 season.

Tomlin is not concerned about Watt’s decision to hold himself out of contact drills, pointing out that Los Angeles Rams star Aaron Donald used a similar tactic while working on a new contract and picking up right where he left off when the situation was resolved.

“I think guys like (Watt and Donald) routinely do what others can’t,” Tomlin said. “And so I kind of have that perspective on on his readiness and the anticipated quality of his play. I’ve just been in this game so long at this level, I’m so used to seeing uniquely talented people rise up in the face of adversity or circumstance and exceed it.”