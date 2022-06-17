BRIEFS: Weekend, June 18-19

NFL

Source: Commanders fined for excessive practice contact

A person with knowledge of the decision said the NFL has fined the Washington Commanders $100,000 and stripped the team of two offseason workouts next year because of excessive contact in practice among players.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on Friday on condition of anonymity because the league did not announce the disciplinary move.

The fine, which was first reported by ESPN, applies to coach Ron Rivera, who was incensed by one particular hit during organized team activities to the point he stopped practice to lecture his team. Safety Jeremy Reaves made significant contact with second-year receiver Dyami Brown during practice without pads June 8.

“We just got to be careful and work with each other,” Rivera said afterward. “The last thing we want is somebody to be hurt.”

The fine and loss of 2023 OTA practice time is the latest off-field development for the Commanders after assistant Jack Del Rio was fined $100,000 for downplaying the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Virginia lawmakers tabled plans for a stadium bill, and a lawyer for Dan Snyder told Congress the team’s owner would not testify at a hearing next week.

Men's College Basketball

McKillop retires as Davidson coach after 33-season run

Longtime Davidson coach Bob McKillop is retiring, ending a run that included coaching NBA star Stephen Curry with the Wildcats and ranking among the Division I men’s basketball’s winningest active coaches.

McKillop announced his retirement Friday at a campus news conference, effective at the end of the month. His son, associate head coach and former Wildcats player Matt McKillop, will take over as coach after working on his father’s staff as an assistant since 2008.

The retirement announcement came shortly after athletic director Chris Clunie said Davidson would make Curry’s No. 30 the first number retired by the school after he earned his degree this year – 13 years after he left school early for the pros and one day after Curry won his fourth NBA title with Golden State.

Bob McKillop won 634 games with 10 trips to the NCAA Tournament in his 33 seasons with the Wildcats, now in the Atlantic-10 Conference. The school named its court after McKillop in 2014.

McKillop's run included a trip to the Elite Eight in 2008 behind Curry’s dazzling play before falling to eventual NCAA champion Kansas. His final team won 27 games before losing a one-point game to Michigan State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in March.

“Love you Coach!” Curry posted on Twitter. “Thank you for everything you’ve done for me, my family, Davidson and every person you’ve impacted along the way.”

NHL

Rangers extend the contract of forward Blais

NEW YORK — The New York Rangers have given Sammy Blais a one-year contract extension after the forward missed most of his first season with the team with a lower body injury.

General Chris Drury announced the agreement on Friday without releasing details.

Blais skated in 14 games, collecting four assists and posting a plus-3 rating. The 25-year-old ranked third on the Rangers with 37 hits and was tied for first in plus/minus before sidelined on Nov. 14.

The Canadian has 17 goals and 22 assists in 133 NHL games split between the Rangers and St. Louis Blues, with whom he won a Stanley Cup in 2019. New York sent forward Pavel Buchnevich to St. Louis in July for Blais and a second-round pick in this year’s draft.

Blais was selected by the Blues in the sixth round of the 2014 draft.

MLB

Lopez loses to Royals in salary arbitration

NEW YORK — Kansas City infielder Nicky Lopez lost his salary arbitration case with the Royals on Friday and will get $2.55 million instead of his $2.9 million request, a decision that clinched management’s third straight winning record.

Teams lead 8-3 with just three cases pending, involving New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge, Atlanta left-hander Max Fried and Miami catcher Jacob Stallings. Hearings are scheduled through next week.

Melinda Gordon, Scott Buccheit and John Woods made the Lopez case decision on Friday, a day after hearing arguments.

Lopez had career bests of a .300 average and 22 stolen bases in 23 chances last season, when he had two homers and 43 RBIs. He made $597,500 and was eligible for arbitration for the first time. The 27-year-old shortstop and second baseman is hitting .214 with five RBIs and four steals this year.

No statistics or evidence from after March 1 are admissible other than contract and salary comparisons. The timing was set when Major League Baseball and the players’ association agreed to the deal that ended the lockout.

In earlier decisions, Atlanta outfielder Adam Duvall ($9,275,000), Braves third baseman Austin Riley ($3.95 million), injured Atlanta reliever Luke Jackson ($3.6 million), St. Louis outfielder Tyler O'Neill ($3.4 million), Miami right-hander Pablo López ($2.45 million), Milwaukee right-hander Adrian Houser ($2,425,000) and Cincinnati pitcher Lucas Sims ($1.2 million) lost their cases.

Atlanta shortstop Dansby Swanson ($10 million), Seattle second baseman/outfielder Adam Frazier ($8 million) and Kansas City outfielder Andrew Benintendi ($8.5 million) won.

Arbitration hearings usually are held during the first three weeks of February but were delayed by the lockout.

