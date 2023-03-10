NFL

Packers' coach LaFleur announces staff hires, promotions

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers have hired Greg Williams as defensive passing game coordinator, promoted Ryan Downard to defensive backs coach and added the assistant head coach title to special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur announced the staff changes on Friday.

The Packers also have promoted outside linebackers coach Jason Rebrovich to pass rush specialist and hired Tim Lester as senior analyst, Rob Grosso as an offensive quality control coach and Kyle Wilber as special teams quality control coach.

Williams has spent the last four seasons as the Arizona Cardinals’ cornerbacks coach. Downard coached the Packers’ safeties last season after working as an assistant defensive backs coach from 2019-21.

Jerry Gray, who had been the Packers’ defensive backs/passing game coordinator, left to become the Atlanta Falcons’ assistant head coach/defense.

Bisaccia joined the Packers’ staff as special teams coordinator last season and helped Keisean Nixon develop into an All-Pro kick returner.

Lester went 37-32 as Western Michigan’s head coach from 2017-22. Grosso was a defensive quality control coach with the Cardinals from 2019-22. Wilber played in the NFL from 2012-21.

Miami to pick up Tagovailoa's fifth-year option

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Miami Dolphins are picking up the fifth-year option on quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's contract, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press Friday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the Dolphins had not officially announced the deal.

Tagovailoa, who Miami drafted fifth overall in 2020, will enter the fourth year of his rookie deal this upcoming season and will be guaranteed $23.2 million.

The Dolphins have already informed him of the decision.

Tagovailoa set career-highs in passing touchdowns, passing yards and passer rating in a breakout 2022 season that included a couple of concussions. He led the Dolphins to an 9-8 record, a second-place finish in the AFC East and their first playoff berth since 2016. Miami lost to Buffalo in the wild card round of the playoffs.

As the Dolphins entered the offseason, general manager Chris Grier and coach Mike McDaniel remained consistent in their outward support of Tagovailoa, despite skepticism of the quarterback's durability.

Tagovailoa missed multiple games in 2022, including Miami's playoff game, with two known concussions, one of which briefly knocked him unconscious in a September game against Cincinnati.

Men's College Basketball

Pastner fired after 7 seasons as Georgia Tech coach

ATLANTA — Josh Pastner was fired Friday as Georgia Tech's basketball coach, two seasons after he guided the Yellow Jackets to a surprising Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament title.

Pastner was dumped after seven seasons at the school in midtown Atlanta, his fate sealed by a second straight losing season and few signs of progress in a program that was once a national powerhouse.

The Yellow Jackets capped a 15-18 campaign Wednesday with an 89-81 loss to Pittsburgh in the second round of the ACC Tournament. They finished 12-20 last season.

“We have high expectations at Georgia Tech for all of our sports programs, and it is imperative that our storied men’s basketball program achieves a greater level of success,” athletic director J Batt said.

“Our men’s basketball program is important to our department and to our institution. We will not shy away from expecting to consistently compete for ACC championships, NCAA Tournament appearances and sustained success."

The 45-year-old Pastner didn't come close to reaching that standard. His record at Georgia Tech was 109-114, including a 53-78 mark in the ACC. He formerly coached at Memphis, where he spent seven seasons after replacing John Calipari.

Pastner's lone NCAA appearance at Georgia Tech was one-and-done. The Yellow Jackets followed up their ACC title with a loss to Loyola in the Round of 64 during the pandemic-marred 2020-21 season.

Georgia Tech hasn't won an NCAA Tournament game since 2010, a sharp drop for a program that rose to prominence in the 1980s and '90s under Bobby Cremins and reached the 2005 national championship with Paul Hewitt as coach.

Anthony Wilkins, who has been on Georgia Tech’s staff since 2018, will serve as the interim coach while the school conducts a search for Pastner’s successor.

Early speculation has centered on Kennesaw State coach Amir Abdur-Rahim, who guided the Owls to the first NCAA Tournament berth in school history after they won a single game during his debut season in 2019-20.