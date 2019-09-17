NBA
Murphy signs with Timberwolves
MINNEAPOLIS — Former Minnesota Gophers forward Jordan Murphy isn’t straying too far from the university to begin his professional career.
Murphy signed a contract with the Timberwolves, the team announced, agreeing to an Exhibit 10 contract, a source said.
An Exhibit 10 contract is non-guaranteed, but Murphy will attend Wolves training camp. If he is waived, an Exhibit 10 deal makes it possible for him to earn up to $50,000 in bonuses playing for the Wolves’ G-League affiliate in Iowa. Exhibit 10 contracts can also be converted into two-way NBA deals.
Murphy played with the Wolves’ summer league team in Las Vegas, averaging 8.9 points and 4.9 rebounds over seven games. Murphy averaged 13.5 points and 9.8 rebounds over four seasons at Minnesota.
NFL
Packers claim CB from Chiefs
GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers claimed cornerback Tremon Smith off waivers from the Kansas City Chiefs on Tuesday.
The second-year player out of Central Arkansas was a sixth-round pick of the Chiefs last year. He appeared in 14 games with one start during the regular season and played in both postseason games for the Chiefs. He also returned 33 kicks for 886 yards (26.8 average), including a career-long 97-yard return at New England in Week 6.
Smith appeared in one game for the Chiefs this season.
Green Bay, which has the NFL’s No. 2 scoring defense, place safety Raven Greene (ankle) on injured reserve Monday.
LIONS SIGN BACKUP QB: The Detroit Lions have signed quarterback Jeff Driskel to add depth behind Matthew Stafford.
Detroit added Driskel and released quarterback Josh Johnson on Tuesday. The Lions also have rookie quarterback David Blough.
Driskel started the final five games last season for Cincinnati when Andy Dalton was injured and he appeared in four other games in 2018. The Bengals waived Driskel off the injured reserve list with an injury settlement last week. He had a hamstring injury during training camp and lost the No. 2 job to rookie Ryan Finley.
San Francisco drafted the former Florida and Louisiana Tech player three years ago in the sixth round. He has completed 105 of 176 passes for 1,003 yards with six touchdowns and two interceptions.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Michigan State OL Jarvis out
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State offensive lineman Kevin Jarvis is expected to miss 6-7 weeks with an undisclosed injury.
Coach Mark Dantonio didn’t disclose the specifics of the injury. He said Jarvis isn’t lost for the season, but he has been removed from the depth chart after starting the first three games this season at left tackle. Senior Tyler Higby is now listed as the starting left tackle for Saturday’s game at Northwestern.
The Spartans have also been without senior tackle Cole Chewins, who has dealt with back issues. Dantonio said Chewins and tackle AJ Arcuri are day-to-day. Neither is listed on the offensive line depth chart.
VANDERBILT INJURIES: Vanderbilt will be without a trio of Commodores for the rest of the season because of injuries.
Coach Derek Mason said Tuesday that backup running back Jamauri Wakefield, linebacker Colin Anderson and wide receiver Amir Abdur-Rahman will not return. The injuries obviously hurt Vanderbilt’s depth as the Commodores (0-2, 0-1 Southeastern Conference) hosts No. 4 LSU (3-0, 0-0) on Saturday.
Wakefield was carted off the field late in Vanderbilt’s 30-6 loss to No. 3 Georgia with a leg injury in the season opener. The junior ran for 353 yards and two touchdowns last season while starting two games.
Abdur-Rahman also played against Georgia but missed a 42-24 loss at Purdue.
The receiver had his career-long catch, a 52-yarder, in the Texas Bowl loss to Baylor last season. Anderson, who plays inside linebacker, has not played this season, and Mason says a knee injury will keep him out. He missed five games last season with an injured foot after starting the 2018 opener as a freshman.
