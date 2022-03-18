WNBA

US demands Russia allow access to detained Brittney Griner

The United States stepped up its push Friday for consular access to Brittney Griner, the WNBA star who is detained in Russia on allegations of drug smuggling, as a member of a Russian state-backed prison monitoring group said Griner was faring well behind bars.

Ekaterina Kalugina told The Associated Press on Friday that she visited Griner on Monday at the pretrial detention facility outside of Moscow where she’s being held and spoke to her with the help of a cellmate who speaks Russian and English and served as an interpreter.

“Her physical condition is fine, she’s holding up fine, and I’d even say that she is fairly calm and isn’t anxious,” Kalugina said of the Phoenix Mercury star, whose legal ordeal comes amid tension between Russia and the U.S. over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Kalugina is a member of the public monitoring commission that visits lockups in that part of Russia. Such commissions, which operate throughout the country, position themselves as independent but rarely challenge Russian authorities on major issues.

Griner’s lawyers have been visiting her regularly and have brought her care packages that include food and personal items, but she hadn’t met with a U.S. consul yet, Kalugina said.

The State Department issued a statement Friday demanding access to Griner, who plays professionally in Russia during the WNBA offseason.

“We are closely engaged on this case and in frequent contact with Brittney Griner’s legal team. We insist the Russian government provide consular access to all U.S. citizen detainees in Russia, including those in pre-trial detention, as Brittney Griner is,” it said.

“We have repeatedly asked for consular access to these detainees and have consistently been denied access,” it added.

Griner was detained after arriving at a Moscow airport, reportedly in mid-February, after Russian authorities said a search of her luggage revealed vape cartridges that allegedly contained oil derived from cannabis, which could carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

Russian state news agency Tass reported Thursday that a court had extended Griner’s pretrial detention to May 19.

Kalugina said that when she met with Griner, Griner made no complaints about her treatment at the facility and said she was getting an hour a day to spend in an exercise yard.

Kalugina said Griner is being held at the facility where an Israeli woman, Naama Issachar, spent time before Russian President Vladimir Putin pardoned her in 2020. Russian authorities said they found hashish in Issachar’s luggage while she was transferring between flights in Moscow en route from India to Israel, at the same airport where Griner was detained. Issachar was convicted and sentenced to 7 1/2 years in prison before she was freed after spending nine months behind bars.

Griner’s legal team has been quietly seeking her release and has declined to speak out about the case since her arrest was made public earlier this month.

Of the thousands of U.S. citizens arrested and jailed in prisons abroad, a small subset are designated by the U.S. government as wrongfully detained — a category that affords their cases an extra level of government attention and places them under the auspices of the Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs at the State Department. The U.S. government has not yet put Griner’s case in that category.

Griner is not the only American detained in Russia. Marine veteran Trevor Reed was sentenced to nine years in prison in 2020 on charges alleging that he assaulted police officers in Moscow. And Michigan corporate security executive Paul Whelan is serving a 16-year sentence on espionage charges that his family and the U.S. government have said are false. U.S. officials have publicly called for Moscow to release them.

NFL

Deshaun Watson changes mind, joining Browns

Controversial quarterback Deshaun Watson has changed his mind and will accept a trade to the Cleveland Browns, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Friday.

Watson had informed the Browns on Thursday that he wasn’t coming before having a change of heart and calling the team Friday, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team has not announced the imminent trade.

Watson will be joining a Cleveland team with plenty of talent, but one that has been in search of a franchise quarterback for years. The three-time Pro Bowler with Houston became a target of the Browns after a grand jury declined to indict him on sexual misconduct claims made by 22 women.

His arrival in Cleveland will likely be met with a backlash by some fans, but the Browns are comfortable with his character after doing their own investigation.

MLB

Kris Bryant, Rockies finalize $182M, 7-year contract

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Kris Bryant tried on his Colorado Rockies jersey for the first time and then ran through his thank-yous at his introductory news conference, giving kudos to the team’s front office, manager Bud Black, agent Scott Boras and the dozen or so teammates who had gathered on the terrace to watch.

Then a 1-year-old with a red sucker let out a shout in the back. Bryant had forgotten one person.

“And Kyler,” Bryant said, grinning at his son.

Bryant and the Rockies finalized their $182 million, seven-year contract on Friday, giving the franchise a cornerstone bat to compete in the loaded NL West. The 2016 National League MVP might have surprised much of the baseball world by joining a franchise that’s never won a World Series, but the slugger isn’t surprised at all that he’s now calling Coors Field home.

“I love Denver, I love the city,” Bryant said. “I’ve always saw myself living there. Now that I have a son and two more boys on the way, a big family, just being so close to home, all that’s a plus to me.

“I was thrilled to hear the Rockies were looking to do a deal with a bat, and I feel like I fit really well here.”

The third baseman and outfielder gets a $7 million signing bonus, payable within 15 days of the signing. He receives a $17 million salary this year, $27 million in each of the next two seasons and $26 million in each of the final four years.

Bryant joined his third team in eight months after spending his first six major league seasons with the Chicago Cubs, who traded him to San Francisco last July.

