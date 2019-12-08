MLB
Guerra, D-backs, agree to $2.65M deal
SAN DIEGO — Right-hander Junior Guerra and the Arizona Diamondbacks have agreed to a one-year contract that guarantees $2.65 million, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity Sunday because the agreement, first reported by The Athletic, had not been announced.
Guerra was 9-5 with a 3.55 ERA in 71 relief appearances last season for Milwaukee, striking out 77 and walking 36 in 83 2/3 innings. He was primarily a starter from 2016-18 and is 25-21 with a 3.81 ERA in part of five seasons with the Chicago White Sox (2015) and Brewers.
Guerra, who turns 35 in January, became a free agent when Milwaukee failed to offer a contract by the Dec. 2 deadline. He has three years, 155 days of major league service and would not be eligible for free agency until after the 2022 season. The deal includes a club option for 2021, and if that is declined Guerra would be eligible for salary arbitration.
Royals sign former All-Star Rosenthal to minor league deal
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals signed former All-Star reliever Trevor Rosenthal to a minor league contract that calls for a $2 million salary in the major leagues and an invitation to big league spring training.
Rosenthal could earn up to $2.25 million in bonuses while on the major league roster.
The 29-year-old Rosenthal was dismal with the Detroit Tigers and Washington Nationals last season, going 0-1 with a 13.50 ERA in 22 appearances. It was a far cry from his 2015 form, when Rosenthal had a 2.10 ERA while making 48 saves and helping the St. Louis Cardinals to a 100-win season and the NL Central title.
Rosenthal will be reunited in Kansas City with new Royals manager Mike Matheny, who was the manager in St. Louis during his best seasons.
Rosenthal has a 3.45 ERA with 121 saves in seven big league seasons. He also was part of the 2013 Cardinals team that lost to the Boston Red Sox in the World Series.
College Football
Florida State introduces Norvell as Seminoles’ coach
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Mike Norvell was the first coach Florida State interviewed for its football vacancy and though the search took school administrators around the country, they kept coming back to the man running Memphis’ program.
Norvell said he has idolized the Seminoles program since he was a youngster. He said as a 12-year-old growing up in Dallas, the first piece of college memorabilia on his wall was a 1993 Florida State national championship license plate.
Just a day after Norvell guided Memphis to the American Athletic Conference title, he was on a plane to Tallahassee and being introduced as the Seminoles’ 11th full-time coach, replacing Willie Taggart. The 38-year-old Norvell has agreed to a six-year deal and takes over a Seminoles program that has struggled while he was helping build Memphis into a Group of Five power with what annually was a top-10 offense.
Florida State is six years removed from a national championship and is in need of an overhaul. The program struggled late in the Jimbo Fisher’s era years and went 9-12 under Taggart — including a combined 0-3 mark vs. Florida and Miami before he was fired on Nov. 3.
“I want to be the coach that gets us back,” said Norvell, who after the news conference was introduced to Seminoles fans, along with wife Maria and 5-year-old daughter Mila, during the first half of Sunday’s Florida State-Clemson basketball game.
Though Florida State administrators reach out to other coaches during the search, university President John Thrasher said Norvell was the only person who was offered the job.
NBA
Nets hold off Nuggets 105-102 for 3rd straight victory
NEW YORK — Spencer Dinwiddie scored 24 points and the Brooklyn Nets held off the Denver Nuggets 105-102 on Sunday for their third straight victory.
Denver had a chance to force overtime, but Jamal Murray missed a 3-pointer from the wing as time expired.
Jarrett Allen added 19 points and 11 rebounds for Brooklyn. Star guard Kyrie Irving missed his 12th straight game because of a right shoulder impingement.
Nikola Jokic had 24 points and 11 rebounds for Denver, and Murray scored 21 points. The Nuggets have lost two straight.
Dinwiddie made consecutive driving layups to give Brooklyn a 103-102 lead with 26.3 seconds remaining. Denver’s Will Barton missed a 16-foot off-balance floater, and Taurean Prince grabbed the rebound and was fouled. Prince made both free throws to make it 105-102 with 6.8 seconds left.
NHL
Scheifele scores twice, Jets beat Ducks 3-2
WINNIPEG — Mark Scheifele scored twice, the second on a power play with 4:22 left for his 400th NHL point, in the Winnipeg Jets’ 3-2 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday.
Scheifele beat goalie John Gibson over the glove for his 13th of the season.
Adam Lowry also scored, Mathieu Perrault had two assists and Connor Hellebuyck made 31 saves. Winnipeg is 5-1-1 in its past seven games.
Jakob Silfverberg scored his team-leading 11th goal for the Ducks. Devin Shore had his first of the season and John Gibson made 30 saves. Anaheim is 1-3-1 in its last five games.
NOTES: Gibson missed the past two games with an illness. ... Winnipeg is 12-2-2 in one-goal games. ... Nick Shore, picked up on waivers from Toronto on Wednesday, made his Winnipeg debut.