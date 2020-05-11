Elderly man killed by falling tree
TOWN OF ARCADIA — A 75-year-old man was found dead Friday after authorities say a tree fell on him.
The Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a missing person about 7:45 p.m. Friday at N23131 Hwy. J. The report said the man had been out cutting wood earlier in the day and never returned.
Deputies located the man’s truck and conducted a search of the property using police dogs and a thermal imaging drone. His body was located about 11:30 p.m. several hundred yards from his truck.
No foul play is suspected, and authorities are not releasing the man’s name at this time.
Assisting at the scene was Arcadia Fire Department, Dodge Fire Department, Arcadia Ambulance and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.
No one injured in garage fire
No one was injured Sunday in a fire in an attached garage in the town of Medary, according to the La Crosse Fire Department.
Fire fighters responded to a fire at about 10:29 p.m. at N4673 Timber Crest Drive to find smoke coming from the soffit and gable end of the garage. The fire was quickly extinguished and contained to the garage.
No residents were inside the home and no injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Gundersen begins to reopen eye clinics
Gundersen Health System eye clinics will resume services, initially with limited appointment schedules.
The clinics have been closed because of concern for COVID-19.
The following eye clinics will reopen the week of May 11: Onalaska, Prairie du Chien, Richland Center, Sparta and Whitehall.
The following eye clinics will reopen the week of May 18: Black River Falls, Friendship, Hillsboro, Winona and Waukon.
Gundersen Eye Clinics in La Crosse, Tomah, Decorah and Viroqua have remained open for patient care.
Patients will be contacted regarding their appointments. For more information, call 608-782-7300 or 800-362-9567.
