Elderly man killed by falling tree

TOWN OF ARCADIA — A 75-year-old man was found dead Friday after authorities say a tree fell on him.

The Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a missing person about 7:45 p.m. Friday at N23131 Hwy. J. The report said the man had been out cutting wood earlier in the day and never returned.

Deputies located the man’s truck and conducted a search of the property using police dogs and a thermal imaging drone. His body was located about 11:30 p.m. several hundred yards from his truck.

No foul play is suspected, and authorities are not releasing the man’s name at this time.

Assisting at the scene was Arcadia Fire Department, Dodge Fire Department, Arcadia Ambulance and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

No one injured in garage fire

No one was injured Sunday in a fire in an attached garage in the town of Medary, according to the La Crosse Fire Department.

Fire fighters responded to a fire at about 10:29 p.m. at N4673 Timber Crest Drive to find smoke coming from the soffit and gable end of the garage. The fire was quickly extinguished and contained to the garage.