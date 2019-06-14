NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
Loggers fall to Stingers
THUNDER BAT, Ontario — The La Crosse Loggers had trouble keeping the Willmar Stingers off the bases during a 14-4 Northwoods League loss on Friday.
Cody Jefferis was 2-for-3 with two RBI, and Brett Hawkins was 3-for-5 with an RBI for La Crosse (9-10), which slipped back under the .500 mark after the first game in a two-game series.
The Stingers were up 5-0 before a five-run fifth inning and a four-run seventh. The Loggers scored all of their runs in the final three innings. An eight-game road trip concludes with another game at Willmar on Saturday.
The Loggers host Eau Claire at 5:05 p.m. Sunday.
WOMEN’S WORLD CUP
Lloyd reaches out to Thailand goalie
PARIS — The goalkeeper who allowed 13 goals when the United States routed Thailand at the Women’s World Cup has thanked Carli Lloyd for offering words of encouragement following the humiliating defeat.
Lloyd sought out Sukanya Chor Charoenying immediately following the record-breaking U.S. national team’s victory. Sukanya wasn’t even expected to start in Tuesday’s opener but got the nod over Waraporn Boonsing.
“Thanks so much, Lloyd. Your words that you told me make me strong,” Sukanya posted in appreciation to Lloyd on Twitter, adding emojis including Thailand’s flag, a heart and an American flag. “Keep going for this tournament and so on. Firstly, I felt disappointment in worst situation but this is the biggest experience in my life.”
The United States was criticized after the opener for running up the score and celebrating after all 13 goals. Players defended the score, pointing to the importance of goal differential in the group stage and the excitement of scoring on the sport’s biggest stage.
On Friday, Lloyd said she felt empathy for the Thai team and wanted to comfort the goalkeeper, but that she wasn’t sure if Sukanya understood what she said. Lloyd said she told her to keep her chin up.
The lopsided score in Reims set a World Cup record for both goals and margin of victory. Alex Morgan tied a tournament record with five goals.
But the 5-foot-5 Sukanya also made a good number of saves, too.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Minnesota regents expand beer sales
MINNEAPOLIS — University of Minnesota regents have voted to allow beer and wine sales in the general seating sections of the school’s basketball and hockey arenas.
Friday’s vote was unanimous, and comes as the school is trying to drive up revenue at sporting events. The university has been dropping some ticket prices in response to declining attendance.
The Star Tribune reports that athletic director Mark Coyle told regents that campus police back the expanded alcohol sales, as does a fan advisory council.
TCF Bank Stadium expanded alcohol sales to general seating areas in 2012. Overall alcohol revenue at the football stadium has been about $1.3 million annually, with most of that coming from general seating.
NFL
Texans, Patriots settle spat
HOUSTON — The Texans have dropped their pursuit of Patriots executive Nick Caserio for their vacant general manager’s job, and New England has withdrawn the grievance it filed against Houston.
Texans owner Cal McNair released a statement Friday saying the Texans would no longer seek interviews with Caserio.
“When we started the process to interview Nick Caserio for our EVP/GM position, we consulted the league office on numerous occasions, followed the procedures outlined in the league’s rules and believed we were in full compliance,” McNair said in the statement. “We have now been made aware of certain terms in Nick’s contract with the Patriots. Once we were made aware of these contract terms, I informed Mr. (Robert) Kraft that we would stop pursuing Nick.”
Brian Gaine was abruptly fired by the Texans last week. Subsequently, an 11-page complaint by former security coordinator Jeff Pope filed with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission alleged his firing by the team was racially motivated.
Pope alleged that Gaine unjustly initiated the firing of Pope and eight other black employees during his 17 months on the job.
NBA
Golden State’s Thompson tears ACL
OAKLAND, Calif. — Klay Thompson sustained a torn ACL in his left knee during Game 6 of the NBA Finals, more heartbreaking injury news for the Golden State Warriors after Kevin Durant ruptured his right Achilles tendon and had surgery.
Thompson injured the knee late in the third quarter of Golden State’s 114-110 loss to the Raptors on Thursday night as Toronto won Canada’s first NBA title. Durant had surgery a day earlier after he was injured during Game 5, when he returned from more than a month out with a strained right calf.
“It’s just tough in terms of a guy like Klay that left it all out there,” Stephen Curry said after the game. “He was playing amazing tonight. And to see a freak play like that where he lands awkwardly. I don’t know the diagnosis yet, but you think about the person and the guy and how much he loves to play the game and that’s the only thoughts you have. It’s really not about what it means in terms of playing basketball. It’s just I’m more concerned about him as an individual.”
Thompson was fouled by Danny Green on a drive to the basket with 2:22 remaining in the third quarter. He was helped to the locker room area, then came back out to shoot the free throws. He checked out three seconds later, finishing with 30 points, and left the arena on crutches.
“He might be the toughest guy I’ve ever seen in my life,” center Kevon Looney said. “I know he was in a lot of pain when he went down. I’ve never seen him scream or show emotion like that, so I knew he was hurt. He’s a tough guy and came back and made the free throws.”
The All-Star shooting guard had missed Golden State’s 123-109 loss in Game 3 with a sore left hamstring.
