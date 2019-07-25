NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
Loggers beaten up
WILLMAR, Minn. — The Willmar Stingers took it to the La Crosse Loggers in their matchup on Thursday, with Willmar scoring in six of the eight innings in which it batted.
La Crosse fell 12-2, snapping a two-game win streak.
Trey Harris was the only Logger with multiple hits. La Crosse scored on a Ryan Holgate groundout and a wild pitch in the fifth inning.
The Loggers fell to 27-28 overall and 10-9 in the NWL’s second half.
LEGION BASEBALL
La Crescent advances
LA CRESCENT — Brandon Von Arx went 3-for-4 with three RBI while Isaac Peterson tossed a shutout to help lift La Crescent Post 595 over Zumbrota-Mazeppa Post 183 5-0 in their opening state sub-section playoff game on Thursday in La Crescent.
Gavin Christianson was 2-for-2 with two walks, two steals and two runs scored while Cade McCool doubled and scored.
Peterson allowed four hits to go along with two strikeouts.
La Crescent will now play Caledonia at 10 a.m. Saturday with the winner moving on to Sunday’s championship.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Gophers holding open practice
MINNEAPOLIS — Gophers fans can take in a training camp practice Aug. 3 at TCF Bank Stadium.
The 3 p.m. event (gates at 2:30 p.m.) will include more than just checking out the team ahead of the Aug. 29 opener against South Dakota State. The “F.A.M.I.L.Y. Day” will have a free tailgate with food, music and games, plus other activities for kids like inflatables. There is also an opportunity to nab some post-practice autographs.
While the event is free, fans can bring along a few items in exchange for a good time. One is decorated oars, which the Gophers will again display around the stadium. Fans can also donate disposable diapers for the Diaper Bank of Minnesota. Any size package is welcome, even previously opened ones that will be repackaged.
In addition to the diaper drive, fans can also donate non-perishable stuffing to Union Gospel Mission’s Heart for Hunger campaign, which aims to feed 60,000 Thanksgiving meals to area families.
The Gophers report for training camp Tuesday.
BASKETBALL
USA updates World Cup roster
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — USA Basketball’s depth is already getting tested, weeks before the FIBA World Cup even starts.
The Americans released their updated national team roster Thursday, adding six players and deleting eight who removed themselves from consideration over the past several weeks. It means 17 players — barring any more additions or subtractions, both of which remain possible — are expected to vie for the 12 spots on the team that the U.S. will take to China for the World Cup next month.
The Americans are the two-time defending World Cup champions.
Boston’s Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart, the Los Angeles Clippers’ Montrezl Harrell, Denver’s Mason Plumlee, New York’s Julius Randle and Chicago’s Thaddeus Young are the newest names on the roster. They’ll all head to Las Vegas for training camp — the first to be led by new USA coach Gregg Popovich — starting Aug. 5.
Also on the national roster: Boston’s Kemba Walker and Jayson Tatum, Toronto’s Kyle Lowry, Milwaukee’s Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez, Sacramento’s Harrison Barnes, Detroit’s Andre Drummond, the Los Angeles Lakers’ Kyle Kuzma, Utah’s Donovan Mitchell, Houston’s P.J. Tucker and Indiana’s Myles Turner.
Of the 17 current national team members, only five — Lowry, Walker, Drummond, Middleton and Lopez — have been NBA All-Stars.
Meanwhile, the list of recent team dropouts is loaded with star power. Portland’s Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum, Houston’s James Harden and Eric Gordon, Washington’s Bradley Beal, the Los Angeles Lakers’ Anthony Davis, Philadelphia’s Tobias Harris, Denver’s Paul Millsap and Cleveland’s Kevin Love have all taken themselves out of the World Cup mix in recent weeks.
NBA
Ex-wife of slain former NBA player pleads guilty
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The ex-wife of slain former NBA player Lorenzen Wright pleaded guilty Thursday to facilitation of first-degree murder in his shooting death nine years ago, a surprise development in one of Memphis, Tennessee’s biggest murder cases.
Sherra Wright also pleaded guilty to facilitation of a criminal attempt to commit first-degree murder in a hearing in Shelby County Criminal Court. Judge Lee Coffee sentenced her to 30 years in prison. Coffee said Sherra Wright would be eligible for parole once she served 30% of her sentence, which would be around nine years.
Sherra Wright had been scheduled to face a jury in a September trial on first-degree murder charges in the death of her ex-husband. His body was found riddled with gunshot wounds in a swampy field in suburban Memphis in July 2010. He had been missing for 10 days before his body was found.
Sherra Wright and co-defendant Billy Turner were charged in December 2017 with first-degree murder. Turner’s trial remains scheduled for Sept. 16. He has already pleaded guilty to a gun charge related to Lorenzen Wright’s shooting.
GOLF
Rahm matches career low with 62
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Jon Rahm matched his career low with an 8-under 62 on Thursday in the FedEx St. Jude Invitational, taking advantage of nearly perfect greens to open a three-stroke lead in the World Golf Championships event.
Rahm rolled in five putts of at least 16 feet for birdies in the bogey-free opening round at TPC Southwind. The Spaniard finished with a 7-footer to save par. He also opened with 62s last year in his CareerBuilder Challenge victory and in January in the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines.
Bubba Watson, Hideki Matsuyama, Patrick Cantlay, Cameron Smith and Shugo Imahira shot 65. Henrik Stenson and Ian Poulter were among six players at 66.
Justin Thomas, the winner of the WGC event last year in its final time at Firestone in Ohio, had a 68. Dustin Johnson, the St. Jude Classic winner on this course last year, and Rory McIlroy, who missed the cut by a stroke last week in the British Open, each shot 69.
RYDER CUP HEADS TO IRELAND: The 2026 Ryder Cup will be played in Ireland, taking golf’s greatest team event to the home country of British Open champion Shane Lowry.
European organizers say they picked Adare Manor in County Limerick to host the biennial three-day match against the United States.
The decision by Ryder Cup Europe caps a stellar week for Irish golf and its fans after Lowry’s euphoric win at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland.
Ireland hosted one previous Ryder Cup before, in 2006 at The K Club in County Kildare.
That was a record win for Europe by 18 ½ to 9 ½ points.
The U.S. next hosts in 2020 at the Whistling Straits course in Wisconsin.
Europe picked Italy to host in 2022, at the Marco Simone course near Rome, and the 2024 edition is at Bethpage Black in New York.
NFL
Okung out due to blood clots
COSTA MESA, Calif. — Los Angeles Chargers offensive lineman Russell Okung will miss most of training camp due to blood clots.
The veteran left tackle revealed Thursday on Twitter that he experienced chest pains during an offseason practice at the team facility in June. Okung said he went to an urgent care and that tests revealed he suffered a pulmonary embolism.
Okung said doctors told him that the decision to go to the urgent care likely saved his life. He said that since it was detected early, it is treatable.
“I’m feeling great physically. It’s not an ankle or shoulder,” Okung tweeted. “As soon as doctors clear me, my plans include blocking #17’s blind side (Philip Rivers) all the way to Miami.”
