MEN’S SOCCER

Liverpool beats Chelsea to win FA Cup, keeps quad bid alive

LONDON — Add the FA Cup to the collection. Jürgen Klopp has now won every major title for Liverpool.

A 6-5 victory over Chelsea on penalties in Saturday’s final produced Liverpool’s first FA Cup triumph since 2006 and kept it in contention for, potentially if unlikely, a quadruple of trophies.

Just like in the League Cup final in February, the FA Cup showpiece ended 0-0 through 120 minutes before Liverpool prevailed again. This time, the Reds were helped by Chelsea midfielder Mason Mason’s penalty being saved before Konstantinos Tsimikas clinched the shootout win with his first-ever goal for the club.

“The small margins are again the difference and I cannot be more proud of my boys,” said Klopp, who has emulated Alex Ferguson with Manchester United and become only the second manager to win the European Cup, Premier League, League Cup and FA Cup with the same English club.

In two weeks, Liverpool will be hoping to win the Champions League final against Real Madrid. Before then, Klopp has to hope Manchester City slips up in the final two rounds of the Premier League and Liverpool takes advantage to regain that trophy.

TENNIS

Swiatek’s 27-win streak best on tour since Serena’s in 2015

ROME — Not since Serena Williams seven years ago has another woman had such a hot streak.

Top-ranked Iga Swiatek routed Aryna Sabalenka 6-2, 6-1 for her 27th straight win and reached the Italian Open final on Saturday.

Williams won 27 in a row over 2014 and 2015. The all-time longest streak belongs to Martina Navratilova, who put together 74 straight in 1984.

“I’m just constantly surprising myself that I can do better and better,” Swiatek said. “I feel like I actually can believe now that the sky’s the limit. That’s the fun part.”

Aiming to defend her Rome title in Sunday’s final, Swiatek will face another player on a run, Ons Jabeur, who beat Daria Kasatkina 6-4, 1-6, 7-5 for her 11th consecutive victory after lifting the Madrid Open trophy last week.

In the men’s tournament, Stefanos Tsitsipas reached his first Rome final by rallying past Alexander Zverev 4-6, 6-3, 6-3. Tsitsipas’ opponent in the final will be top-ranked Novak Djokovic or Casper Ruud, who played late.

Seeking to win her fifth straight tournament, Swiatek dominated the eighth-ranked Sabalenka with power, consistency and finesse.

While she struggled with her serve at times, Swiatek was able to consistently crush both forehand and backhand winners on the slow, red clay court at the Foro Italico. The 20-year-old Pole also hit a delicate backhand half-volley winner in the final game of the first set.

Swiatek had the same number of winners and unforced errors, 15, while Sabalenka produced just eight winners and had a whopping 31 unforced errors.

“Today I felt like I really understood the clay,” Swiatek said.

The hard-hitting Sabalenka took a medical timeout late in the second set and had her back treated.

When it was over, she waved her arms to urge the crowd to cheer louder for her.

Swiatek, who was a surprise champion at the French Open in 2020 when she was ranked No. 54, will be the favorite to add a second title at Roland Garros when the year’s second Grand Slam starts next weekend.

NHL

Return of Sidney Crosby buoys Penguins heading into Game 7

Nobody associated with the Penguins seemed to want to say much about Sidney Crosby’s potential return for Game 7 of their first-round playoff series against the New York Rangers on Sunday at Madison Square Garden.

They didn’t have to.

Crosby’s ear-to-ear grin as he returned to practice Saturday at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex said plenty. So did the Penguins captain zipping around the ice, his legs clearly underneath him, and also some of the sublime stick work he showed off that has long been a signature staple of his game.

Officially, coach Mike Sullivan was non-committal on Crosby’s status. He’s day-to-day and will travel to New York, nothing more. Yet for Penguins fans near and far, there’s arguably nothing more meaningful than Crosby returning to the Garden one last time this season.

His presence alone should inspire significant hope that the outcome of this wacky series — one loaded with borderline hits, blown leads, violent momentum swings, third-string goalies and Vezina Trophy candidates who have been harassed and pulled — is not a foregone conclusion.

“Sid’s Sid,” Jeff Carter said. “He’s the leader on and off the ice, a calming presence in the room. See what happens.”

What happened Saturday was certainly encouraging. During an optional skate, a setting where line rushes are almost never a thing, Crosby took them between Kasperi Kapanen and Rickard Rakell.

NFL

Ex-Seattle safety Earl Thomas arrested over protective order

DALLAS — Former Seattle Seahawks safety Earl Thomas has been arrested in Texas more than two weeks after a warrant was issued over an alleged violation of a protective order.

Beaumont, Texas, television station KBMT reported Thomas was arrested Friday in Orange, where he played high school football. The station reported the three-time All-Pro was recognized at a restaurant.

The arrest warrant was issued last month in Austin, Texas, where Thomas played in college for the Texas Longhorns. Police said Thomas violated the court order by sending threatening messages to a woman about her and her children, the Austin American-Statesman reported.

Orange is near the Texas-Louisiana state line, about 275 miles from Austin.

Thomas’ attorney, Trey Dolezal, told the Austin newspaper the warrant stems from Thomas reaching out to the woman to see their children.

The 33-year-old Thomas is a free agent and has said he wants to resume his career. He spent his first nine seasons with the Seahawks before a year with Baltimore after signing with the Ravens as a free agent.

Thomas hasn’t played since 2019. He was released by the Ravens in training camp in 2020 after punching teammate Chuck Clark during a practice.

