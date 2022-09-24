NFL

Bucs elevate Cole Beasley from practice squad for game against Packers

TAMPA, Fla. — Three days after signing veteran receiver Cole Beasley to their practice squad, the Bucs have announced they’re elevating him for Sunday’s home opener against the Packers.

Beasley, 33, was moved up with veteran guard John Molchon, who has spent the majority of the past two seasons on Tampa Bay’s practice squad. Realistically, Beasley could provide a handful of quality reps for a unit that will be without Mike Evans (one-game suspension) and Chris Godwin (hamstring), and could be missing Julio Jones (knee).

Jones will be a game-time decision, coach Todd Bowles said Friday.

“(Beasley’s) quick, catches up to speed (really) fast, he understands the system,” Bowles added. “He’s played and he’s got a lot of reps under him, so if we needed him I think he’ll be ready.”

Since entering the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2012, Beasley leads all undrafted players in receptions (550), while ranking third in receiving yards (5,709) and fifth in touchdown catches (34).

He had 82 catches for 693 yards and a touchdown for the Bills last season before being released in March.

An effective performance Sunday wouldn’t quite be unprecedented. Decimated by injuries in their secondary last season, the Bucs signed three-time All-Pro cornerback Richard Sherman on Sept. 29. He started four days later at New England, tallying seven tackles in a 19-17 victory, and ultimately played three games in a 12-day span before being sidelined by a hamstring injury.

MLB

Mariners sign ace Luis Castillo to five-year, $108 million extension

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Seattle Mariners have signed ace right-hander Luis Castillo to a five-year, $108 million contract extension that will keep him in Seattle through at least the 2027 season.

Both the club and Castillo have options for 2028 that could push the value of the deal to $133 million, the team announced Saturday afternoon.

The Mariners made a massive move at the trade deadline to acquire the 29-year-old Castillo from Cincinnati, sending four of their top prospects to the Reds.

Since joining Seattle on July 28, Castillo is 3-2 with a 2.83 ERA with 13 walks and 64 strikeouts in nine starts, helping the Mariners (82-68) to the cusp of their first playoff appearance since 2001.

“Luis has been one of the top pitchers in MLB over the past six seasons,” M’s president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto said in a statement. “He is a dynamic power pitcher in the prime of his career with a track record of consistency. Bringing him to Seattle represented a key moment in our ongoing efforts to build a championship roster. Similarly, this deal illustrates our continued commitment to both the present and future of this team.”

ESPN’s Jeff Passan first reported the deal Saturday. One notable detail: If Castillo undergoes elbow surgery on his right arm between 2025-27 that keeps him out for 130 days or more, the Mariners will receive a $5 million option for 2028, Passan reported.

The contract announcement is a welcome bit of good news for a club that is in in the midst of its worst road trip of the season, having lost six of eight games on this 10-day swing entering Saturday’s game against the Royals in Kansas City.

Castillo is scheduled to start the series finale on Sunday.

A two-time All-Star, Castillo has made 23 starts combined between Seattle and Cincinnati this season, going 7-6 with a 2.85 ERA with 41 walks and 154 strikeouts in 139 innings.

Castillo, a native of of Bani, Dominican Republic, was originally signed as an amateur free agent by the San Francisco Giants in 2011. In six MLB seasons, Castillo has made 146 career starts with Cincinnati (137) and Seattle (9), going 47-55 with a 3.57 ERA with 300 walks and 924 strikeouts in 846 1/3 innings.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Sacred Heart ends Dartmouth’s streak in overtime, 38-31

FAIRFIELD, Conn. — Malik Grant scored his third touchdown of the game in overtime and Ernest Howard followed with an interception as Sacred Heart defeated Dartmouth 38-31 on Saturday, ending the Big Green’s 20-game nonconference win streak.

Dartmouth’s streak had been the longest active one in the FCS.

Sacred Heart (2-2) came back from a 31-17 second-half deficit with Grant scoring twice including a 1-yarder with just over two minutes left in regulation.

After Grant’s overtime touchdown, Ernest Howard cut in front of a Dartmouth receiver to pick off Nick Howard’s fourth-down pass from the 5-yard line.

Dartmouth (1-1) took off to a 21-3 first-quarter lead that included 68- and 30-yard touchdown runs by Q Jones and Nick Howard and Howard’s 35-yard TD pass to Jonny Barrett.

MEN’S SOCCER

Nations League: Portugal beats Czechs, Spain loses to Swiss

BARCELONA, Spain — Diogo Dalot has helped Portugal take control of its Nations League group by scoring his first two international goals in a 4-0 rout at the Czech Republic. Spain blew its lead of Group A2 after flopping in a 2-1 loss to Switzerland in front of its disappointed fans in Zaragoza. Portugal moved two points ahead of Spain before the neighbors meet in Braga on Tuesday in a winner-take-all clash to see which advances to the tournament’s final four next June. Cristiano Ronaldo committed a penalty with a handball but Patrik Schick sent the spot kick onto the crossbar with the score 2-0 in first-half injury time.