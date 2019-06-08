HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS
Logan swept at team state
MADISON — The Logan High School boys tennis team’s first appearance at the WIAA Division 2 team state tournament ended with a 7-0 loss to Green Bay Notre Dame in the semifinal round at Nielsen Tennis Stadium.
The Rangers struggled to find weak points against the Tritons, who won each set played.
Senior Ben Fowler has the strongest day for Logan, but fell 6-2, 6-4 to Notre Dame junior Myles Krzewinski.
Green Bay advanced to the championship against Brookfield Academy. Logan ended its season at 11-3.
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
Viroqua splits at Wisconsin Rapids
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. — A big hit and a clutch strikeout in the first game helped the Viroqua legion baseball team earn a doubleheader split against Wisconsin Rapids on Saturday.
Viroqua won the opener 2-1 and dropped Game 2 8-5.
In Game 1, Hunter Vikemyr hit a two-run single in the fourth inning to give Viroqua a 2-1 lead, and then he came in with two outs and the bases loaded in the seventh and struck out the final batter to secure the win.
Vikemyr’s save preserved a great start from Aaron Huebsch, who went 6⅔ and allowed just four hits.
Wisconsin Rapids jumped out to a lead in the second game and didn’t let Viroqua (5-1) get back into it.
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
Loggers thumped at home
Despite a late rally, the La Crosse Loggers never got on track Saturday in a 13-7 loss to the Bismarck Larks in front of 2,558 people at Copeland Park.
Bismarck led 13-1 going into the bottom of the eighth inning, as it tallied 19 hits in that time. La Crosse’s Vinni Massaglia hit a grad slam with two outs in the bottom half of the inning, but it wasn’t enough to climb back into it.
Tony Bullard went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBI for La Crosse (5-7).
Jack Chernow went 6-for-6 with two doubles and scored four runs for Bismarck (9-3).
NASCAR XFINITY SERIES
Reddick wins after taking lead late
BROOKLYN, Mich. — Tyler Reddick trailed Cole Custer and Christopher Bell during the latter stages of this NASCAR Xfinity Series race.
There was no need to try to pass them.
“As much as I wanted to run down the guys in front of us, it became very obvious that they weren’t going to make it on fuel,” Reddick said.
Sure enough, Custer and Bell had to make pit stops, and Reddick took the lead with about 10 laps remaining. It was smooth sailing the rest of the way for Reddick at Michigan International Speedway on Saturday. He won for the third time in the past five races and the sixth time in his career.
Reddick increased his series points lead to 89 over the second-place Bell.
“We just had to run our race at the end there and just make sure we saved enough fuel, in case we had an overtime at the end of the race, but it didn’t fall that way,” Reddick said.
Noah Gragson battled to a second-place finish, followed by Michael Annett and Paul Menard.
Menard, the pole winner, won the first stage, and Bell won the second stage. Reddick won the 125-lap, 250-mile race by 1.5 seconds in his No. 2 Chevrolet — although he did not lead until lap 115. Menard led a race-high 56 laps.
Custer ended up 12th and Bell was 13th.
HORSE RACING
Sir Winston wins Belmont
NEW YORK — Sir Winston gave the Triple Crown another unexpected turn, rallying to capture the Belmont Stakes on Saturday in a 10-1 upset.
The win gave trainer Mark Casse the final two jewels in the showcase for 3-year-old thoroughbreds. He won the Preakness with War of Will, who was expected to battle favored Tacitus in the 1½ mile Belmont.
Instead, Casse’s other’s colt took the lead after a ground-saving ride by Joel Rosario and held off Tacitus by a length. Long shot Joevia finished third and Tax was fourth.
The Triple Crown grind caught up to War of Will, who ran in all three races. He finished ninth in the 10-horse field.
The Belmont capped an entertaining Triple Crown highlighted by a disqualification in the Kentucky Derby and a horse without a rider in the Preakness. It sparked interest in thoroughbred racing despite no possibility of the third Triple Crown winner in five years, coming on the heels of Justify last year and American Pharoah in 2015.
The Belmont was a jockey’s race and Rosario was the right rider on a horse full of run.
Breaking from the No. 7 post, Rosario guided the chestnut colt to the rail for an energy-saving trip. Sir Winston was eighth for the first half-mile and then started to rally on the final turn.
Up front, 21-1 long shot Joevia continued to set the pace with Tax closely tracking. In the stretch, Rosario angled Sir Winston — named for Winston Churchill — off the rail and slightly bothered stablemate War of Will.
This time, there was no inquiry or objection. Sir Winston surged to the lead and held off a late run from Tacitus, who had an extremely wide trip under jockey Jose Ortiz.
The second-place finish denied trainer Bill Mott two-thirds of the Triple Crown. His Country House was awarded first place in the Kentucky Derby.
GOLF
McIlroy tied for Canadian Open lead
ANCASTER, Ontario — Rory McIlroy shot a bogey-free 6-under 64 on Saturday to move into a share of the lead after three rounds at the Canadian Open.
Seeking his second victory of the season, McIlroy surged into a tie with Webb Simpson (67) and Matt Kuchar (69) at 13-under 197.
Adam Hadwin, seeking to become the first Canadian winner of the event since 1954, was one shot back after a 67. Shane Lowry (66) and Brandt Snedeker (69) were also 12 under.
McIlroy won The Players Championship in March but has not seriously contended since. A victory would be his fifth in a national open, following the U.S. Open (2011), Australian Open (2013), British Open (2014) and Irish Open (2016). His round was tied for the lowest of the day at Hamilton Golf and Country Club with Jonathan Byrd, who was tied for ninth at 8 under.
Kuchar, who shared the lead after two rounds, is seeking his career-best third victory of the season.
BOXING
Ali’s camp open in Pennsylvania
DEER LAKE, Pa. — The rustic Pennsylvania training camp where Muhammad Ali prepared for some of his most famous fights has undergone an elaborate restoration.
The camp in Deer Lake opened to the public Saturday as a shrine to his life and career.
Ali bought the wooded property in 1972 and installed 18 buildings, including a gym, dining hall, mosque, visitors’ cabins and horse barn. It was there that Ali prepared for his epic bouts against George Foreman and Joe Frazier.
California real estate investor Mike Madden, son of retired broadcaster and NFL Hall of Fame coach John Madden, bought the camp shortly after Ali’s 2016 death. He spent hundreds of thousands to restore it. He says his aim was to save an important part of Ali’s legacy.
