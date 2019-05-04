COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Eagles advance to WIAC Championship
WHITEWATER, Wis. — UW-La Crosse is on its way to the WIAC Softball Championship after defeating UW-Whitewater 8-7 and UW-Oshkosh 6-2 on Saturday in Whitewater, Wis.
The Eagles and Titans ended regulation tied at two, but UW-L tallied four runs in the eighth inning and held Oshkosh scoreless to seal the win.
Kendra Leis hit a two-run home run that scored Sydne Shattuck to push the Eagles ahead in the eighth. Kathryn VanderSchaaf drove in Katie Block with a single up the middle. And Sydney Murhpy scored as a Sabrina Scardameglia reached on a fielder’s choice to make it 6-2.
Caitlyn Hughes pitched 3 ⅓ innings for La Crosse, allowing one run on one hit. Shattuck pitched 1 ⅔, givingup a hit. And Maddie Muelken pitched three innings, allowing one run on one hit.
The Eagles earned the right to continue by opening their day with an 8-7 win over Whitewater.
Both teams scored six runs in the second inning, and the Warhawks (26-12) came back with another in the third. La Crosse scored once in the fifth and once in the sixth to tie the game and take the lead.
Holmen graduate Kendra Leis hit a solo home run in the fifth to tie the game, and Sabrina Scardamaglia hit a two-out single to score Lou Sciortino with the winning run. Sciortino stole second base after put in the game to run for Sydney Murphy after Murphy led off the seventh with a single.
Mia Schmidtke hit a grand slam in the second, and Leis added a double in her 2-for-3 day.
La Crosse plays UW-Eau Claire in the finals at 10 a.m. Sunday.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Eagles sweep Finlandia
UW-La Crosse swept Finlandia 6-3 and 20-2 in a doubleheader at Copeland Park on Saturday.
UW-L racked up a combined 33 hits across the two games with 14 in Game 1 and 19 in Game 2.
The Eagles scored a run in the third inning of Game 1, a run in the fourth and two in the fifth before Finlandia came back to make it a 1-run ballgame 4-3. But La Crosse answered with two in the bottom of the fifth to separate.
Nate Heili, Brenna Schmitt, Brady Stoltzman, Carson Youngquist, Alex Robson, and Ethan Gerstner each had two hits in the first game.
A seven-run third inning and an eight-run fifth propelled the Eagles’ blowout in Game 2.
Stoltzman was 2-for-5 with three RBIs and to runs with a home run for La Crosse, while Brenna Schmitt was 4-for-4 with three RBIs and three runs, and Alex Robson was 3-for-3 with three RBIs and three runs.
VITERBO SEASON ENDS: Viterbo was able to keep up with Mayville State (N.D.) early, but Mayville State scored the last four runs to beat the V-Hawks 7-2 and eliminate them from the NSAA Tournament.
Viterbo (11-31) managed just five hits and couldn’t take advantage of three Mayville State erros. Shortstop DJ Wilson led the offense by going 2-for-3, and third baseman Adam Lowe added a hit and two RBI.
NASCAR
Bell wins Xfinity race for second-straight win at Dover
DOVER, Del. (AP) — Christopher Bell raced to his third Xfinity Series victory of the season, winning an extra $100,000 for taking the checkered flag at Dover International Speedway.
Bell also won at Dover for the second straight time, though he led only 44 laps in the No. 20 Toyota on Saturday compared with 110 last fall. Bell also won this season at Atlanta and Bristol and has 11 career wins in NASCAR’s second-tier series in just 51 starts.
“We’ve had really fast race cars, but we just haven’t been able to capitalize on it,” Bell said. “This one is really out to my pit crew. They did a great job of getting me out first there where I could control the restarts. I knew if we could get out front, we were going to be tough to beat.”
Bell matched Kyle Busch, who stars in the elite Cup series, for most Xfinity wins this season. He gave his checkered flag to a young fan in the stands.
The 2017 Truck Series champion, Bell earned a $100,000 bonus for scoring the highest finish among a field of four drivers in the “Dash 4 Cash” incentive program and already has plans for the money.
“That sprint car team is a long way down the road, but it’s definitely a dream of mine to have one,” he said.
MLB
Reds release Matt Kemp
CINCINNATI (AP) — The Reds have released injured outfielder Matt Kemp just over four months after acquiring the 2018 All-Star from the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Cincinnati announced the move Saturday.
Kemp hit .200 with one homer and five RBIs before Cincinnati placed him on the injured list April 23 with a broken left rib. Kemp was injured colliding with an outfield wall in San Diego.
The 34-year-old was among four players acquired from Los Angeles in a seven-player trade in December along with outfielder Yasiel Puig, infielder Kyle Farmer and left-hander Alex Wood. Kemp is in the final season of a $160 million, eight-year contract.
