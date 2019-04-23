A Brookfield man was charged Monday with fifth-offense operating a motor vehicle under the influence on Interstate 90 in Monroe County, according to police.
Patrick T. Brah, 55, was booked at the Monroe County Jail, according to state troopers.
A trooper found Brah’s vehicle disabled about 9:45 p.m. in the traffic lane and subsequently pushed it into the shoulder lane
Brah and the car were taken to a nearby gas station parking lot where Brah underwent a field sobriety test, troopers said.
Brah was then taken to a Sparta hospital for an evidentiary blood draw, troopers said.
