Bruising tailback Mo Ibrahim plans to be Gophers' 'spokesman' on field, less so off field

Ibrahim said working on his speed was the primary focus of his offseason. After spring ball — which Ibrahim didn’t participate in because he was observing Ramadan — he said he was watching former Wisconsin tailback Jonathan Taylor and Ohio State’s J.K. Dobbins to pick up tips on how to approached stacked boxes. It was Ibrahim adding more reps to his learned behavior category.

“I watched (their) clips just to see how they react to eight-man boxes, and when you get a big play, you have to capitalize on it,” Ibrahim said. “You can’t get caught. You have to capitalize on it because you might not get the opportunity again.”

Another opportunity Ibrahim is taking advantage of is the new policy for players to make money off their name, image and likeness. In late July, Ibrahim joined Institute for Athletes (IFA), the local agency that represents former Gophers Rashod Bateman, Tyler Johnson and Blake Cashman in the NFL. Ibrahim said if this partnership works, he could continue with IFA when he turns pro.

NIL is one area that will keep Ibrahim from deleting social media to focus on the season. He said they are working on growing his presence there — and that could include starting his YouTube channel for marketing opportunities.