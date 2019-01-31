The polar vortex that sent temperatures plunging to as low as minus-42 degrees Thursday morning in Black River Falls is loosening its grip, but not without leaving a fleet of sluggish vehicles and droves of heating and auto pros with a lot of work in its wake.
The National Weather Service reported a minus-41 reading in Ettrick, while the temperature reached 33 degrees below zero at the La Crosse Regional Airport.
U.S. Postal Service carriers delivered mail Thursday, mostly to addresses with mailboxes on the street rather than at the doors, while Mount La Crosse, which was closed Wednesday and Thursday, was set to open as usual at 9 a.m. Friday.
This week’s snowstorm and ensuing cold snap closed the area’s public school districts for four days, throwing a wrench into their calendars.
The School District of La Crosse will make up the missed time by adding minutes to the remaining school days.
The School District of Onalaska will tack on days at the end of the year -- the last day of classes at all local schools was scheduled for June 5 -- although administrators have not yet determined how many.
The School District of Holmen will have make-up days on June 6 and 7; the district had two inclement weather days built into its calendar.
And the School District of West Salem has added days on March 15, June 6 and June 7.
In the past, Wisconsin school districts were required to hit specific targets for face-to-face days and hours of instruction.
Now, districts are required only to log a certain number of instructional hours, which varies by grade level.
The Department of Public Instruction could also forgive some or all of the missed days -- a possibility bolstered by Gov. Tony Evers’ declaration of a statewide emergency.
The cold weather this week put a crimp on the cultural and social life of the community. The Cheez Land Uke Band, for example, canceled its weekly Wednesday evening session at the Moose Lodge in La Crosse. The Root Note closed early Tuesday, didn't open at all on Wednesday and opened late on Thursday.
Even the Popcorn Tavern, the only place in town where people can hear live music every night of the week, closed its doors Wednesday night. "Tonight is not the night for drunken meandering," the venue posted on its Facebook page.
The biggest casualty of the weather was the last-minute cancellation of the scheduled Lula Washington Dance Theatre performance Tuesday at Viterbo University Fine Arts Center. The troupe might book a makeup show, but that had not been settled yet this week.
Although the cold weather persisted Thursday, the show by legendary comedian Gallagher was set to go ahead at the Cavalier Theater. People who go to the show might expect to hear some jokes about the weather, as Gallagher has lived through it along with everybody else: He's been in town since Monday, staying at a downtown La Crosse hotel.
La Crosse County's operation had no major issues with the cold weather, at least not anything worth reporting to County Administrator Steve O'Malley, who was off duty this week because he was moving.
"It's tough on equipment but other than that it's not been a problem. Once a road is frozen, it's frozen," said La Crosse County Highway Commissioner Ron Chamberlain. "I'm just tickled to death to not be a public works director and have to deal with water and sewer."
