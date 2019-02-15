The Big Ten has three teams that should have NCAA Tournament spots all but locked up. No. 6 Michigan, No. 11 Michigan State and No. 12 Purdue have done enough so far and their spots in the field of 68 are pretty much assured.
The rest of the teams in the conference keep beating up on each other, leaving several with work to be done the final month of the season.
No. 20 Wisconsin (17-8, 9-5) should be in good shape despite losing to Michigan and Michigan State its past two games. The Badgers were a No. 4 seed in the NCAA selection committee’s initial rankings and have an easier road to close the season, facing one team (Iowa) that has a winning conference record.
No. 24 Maryland (19-6, 10-4) is in a similar near-lock situation after knocking off Purdue on Tuesday. The Terps lost to Illinois, but their only others in conference were to Purdue, Michigan State and Wisconsin.
Iowa (19-5, 8-5) is solid as well with no truly bad losses on its resume. The Hawkeyes avoided what would have been a hurtful loss by rallying to beat Northwestern on Sunday.
Ohio State had a rough start to Big Ten play, losing its first five games, including to Rutgers. The Buckeyes (16-8, 6-6) have been better of late, but Thursday’s loss to Illinois leaves less margin for error.
Minnesota (16-9, 6-8) suffered a tough setback against Nebraska, stretching its losing streak to four games. The Gophers need to avoid more slipups and have opportunities for resume-building with games against Michigan and Purdue still on their schedule.
Once on the path to its first NCAA Tournament bid since 2016, Indiana (13-11, 4-9) has veered off the path since the start of the new year. The Hoosiers lost seven straight, their longest since 2010-11, and have dropped nine of 10. The one win was against Michigan State, but Indiana has some work to do between now and March Madness.
Nebraska’s win over Minnesota at least kept the Cornhuskers (14-11, 4-10) in the NCAA Tournament conversation, but they really need to make an impression to close out the regular season and in the Big Ten Tournament.
ON THE RISE: Ole Miss (17-7, 7-4 SEC). The Rebels put a dent in their NCAA chances with four straight losses, but moved away from the bubble’s edge with a second victory over Auburn — on the road this time — on Wednesday.
Furman (21-5, 10-4 Southern). The Paladins made some waves early in the season by knocking off Villanova and Loyola-Chicago, Final Four teams a year ago. Furman had a couple dips, including a loss to Samford, but picked up a huge win against UNC Greensboro on Thursday for its fifth straight victory.
Belmont (20-4, 11-2 OVC). The Bruins’ win over Tennessee State on Thursday will do little for their resume, but they have a win over Murray State and swept two games against fellow bubble team Lipscomb.
VCU (18-6, 9-2 Atlantic 10). The Rams are going on a run at the right time. They’ve won five straight with Wednesday’s victory over Richmond and have a road win over Texas on their resume.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.