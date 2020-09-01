Bucks look to pull even

Paul was traded by Houston to the Thunder in July 2019 for Westbrook; draft picks were also involved. It was viewed as a rebuilding move for Oklahoma City, but with Paul leading the way, the Thunder have a chance to reach the second round for the first time since 2016.

“We’re not ready to go yet,” said Paul, who will be appearing in his seventh Game 7 — he’s 3-3 in his first six such appearances in those games. “Our team, we have had a memorable season, a lot of ups and downs and all that. We’re just going to continue to fight. We wouldn’t have it any other way.”

By the time the Rockets and Thunder play Game 7 of their first-round series, there will have been four second-round games played in the Eastern Conference — including the first game of Wednesday’s doubleheader, where the fifth-seeded Miami Heat will look to take a 2-0 series lead on the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks.

“You have two really good teams,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “We won Game 1. That’s it.”

Jimmy Butler had a playoff career-high 40 points for the Heat in their 115-104 win in Game 1.