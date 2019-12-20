Bucks outclass Lakers as Giannis Antetokounmpo extends his range

MILWAUKEE — In the arms race of the NBA, nothing might make competing teams lose more sleep than this development: Giannis Antetokounmpo is shooting 3-pointers.
After all the Lakers did to climb back into an early rout against their Eastern Conference counterpart, they couldn’t beat a Greek Freak with a deep shot on Thursday night, ending their five-game trip with a 111-104 defeat that fell short of its NBA Finals-preview billing — or at least made it harder to imagine the Lakers occupying that slot in June.
The Lakers’ stars struggled to warm up early, but largely did their part: LeBron James had 21 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists, while Anthony Davis played a game-high 43 minutes through an ankle sprain with a team-best 36 points. But neither could quite outshine Antetokounmpo, the defending MVP who had 34 points, 11 rebounds and was a blistering 5-for-8 from 3-point range.
When asked about Antetokounmpo’s shooting, James responded only with a gesture, tipping an invisible cap.
The Lakers (24-5) were able to trim the Bucks’ lead to single digits several times during the fourth quarter, but the last of Antetokounmpo’s career-high 3-point baskets felt like a gut punch: It gave Milwaukee a 14-point lead with nine minutes left.
The Lakers never got closer than five points after that, despite running both James and Davis ragged for much of the fourth.
For the Lakers, who had won 14 straight road games before Tuesday’s loss in Indiana, it’s been rare to hear “M-V-P” chants for an opposing player, but Antetokounmpo earned them — along with the win to vault Milwaukee (25-4) to the best record in the NBA.
The Lakers lost back-to-back games for the first time this season, something they had hoped they could avoid. Coach Frank Vogel hoped the Lakers would re-establish that goal, even with tough home games coming up against Denver and the Clippers.
“It doesn’t get any easier for us, that’s for sure,” he said. “We want to be pushed, we want to be challenged. That’s the best way to sharpen what we’re doing and really come together.”
It took some time for the Lakers to marshal their effort in Milwaukee.
The Bucks’ defense played bullish against the Lakers’ stars early: James and Davis had just one field goal between them in the first quarter, and shot just a combined 19-for-44 in the game. That manifested most clearly in a disastrous second quarter start which saw Milwaukee gallop to a 26-11 run.
But as they and their fellow starters got rolling (Danny Green had 21 points on 7-for-12 shooting from 3-point range), the bench production dried up. In the end, the Milwaukee reserves outscored their Lakers counterparts 34-4. The Lakers trailed by as much as 21 points.
Davis’ status was in doubt up until an hour before tip-off, even as he warmed up on the Fiserv Forum court. But the Lakers’ big man convincingly played through the ankle injury he suffered on Sunday that kept him from Tuesday’s loss in Indianapolis, including a late fast-break dunk over Antetokounmpo.
Injury did not make Davis meek. He pounded physically with the Bucks, going to the free-throw line for 17 attempts (and making 14).
“The first time I tested it was earlier today before the game, running, jumping stuff like that,” he said. “I’m still feeling it a little bit. But I wanted to play, I wanted to do what I could to help the team and that was really it.”
The only thing Davis lacked was the very thing that made Antetokounmpo unguardable: Davis was 0-for-6 on 3-point attempts in the loss.