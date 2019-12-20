Bucks outclass Lakers as Giannis Antetokounmpo extends his range

For the Lakers, who had won 14 straight road games before Tuesday’s loss in Indiana, it’s been rare to hear “M-V-P” chants for an opposing player, but Antetokounmpo earned them — along with the win to vault Milwaukee (25-4) to the best record in the NBA.

The Lakers lost back-to-back games for the first time this season, something they had hoped they could avoid. Coach Frank Vogel hoped the Lakers would re-establish that goal, even with tough home games coming up against Denver and the Clippers.

“It doesn’t get any easier for us, that’s for sure,” he said. “We want to be pushed, we want to be challenged. That’s the best way to sharpen what we’re doing and really come together.”

It took some time for the Lakers to marshal their effort in Milwaukee.

The Bucks’ defense played bullish against the Lakers’ stars early: James and Davis had just one field goal between them in the first quarter, and shot just a combined 19-for-44 in the game. That manifested most clearly in a disastrous second quarter start which saw Milwaukee gallop to a 26-11 run.