Bucks overhaul roster in attempt to improve playoff fortunes

“I think one thing that I’ve seen throughout my two years here and I think will continue on this year especially is Coach Bud’s trust in cycling guys through and playing a deeper bench than some NBA teams,” said Pat Connaughton, one of the Bucks’ few returning reserves. “I’ve been on NBA teams where eight guys play, sometimes nine, but you don’t really get past that. With the Bucks, we’ve had 10, 11, 12 guys produce.”

STRONG ON DEFENSEMilwaukee should again boast one of the NBA’s top defenses. Antetokounmpo was the league’s defensive player of the year last season and Lopez was a second-team pick on the all-defensive team. Holiday was a first-team all-defensive selection in 2018 ad a second-team pick in 2019.

BUILDING CHEMISTRY

All the new faces on this roster could make it difficult for the Bucks to post the NBA’s top regular-season record for a third straight season. Holiday isn’t sure how long it will take everyone to get accustomed to playing together.

“I don’t think you can put a number on it, but with this group of guys, they’re serious about what they do,” Holiday said.

DiVINCENZO’S RETURN