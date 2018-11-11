DENVER (AP) — Brook Lopez had a career-high eight 3-pointers and 28 points to help the Milwaukee Bucks snap an eight-game skid in Denver by beating the Nuggets 121-114 on Sunday night.
All five Bucks starters scored in double figures and four of them had 20 or more points in Milwaukee’s first win at the Pepsi Center since 2010.
Giannis Antetokounmpo had 22 points, nine rebounds and eight assists. Khris Middleton had 21 points, and Malcom Brogdon added 20.
Paul Milsap led the Nuggets with 25 points and Nikola Jokic added 20. Denver has lost three straight.
The 7-foot Lopez didn’t make a single 3-point shot in his first six NBA seasons, but he’s become a reliable threat from deep. He’s made at least six 3-pointers in three of his last four games and is shooting 38.8 percent from deep this season. He was 8 of 13 from beyond the arc Sunday.
Up by four at the break, the Bucks stretched their lead to 99-88 going into the final quarter after Antetokounmpo connected on an 11-foot step-back jumper with just over a second remaining in the third quarter.
The Nuggets chipped away at the deficit and pulled into a 103-all tie on a 3-pointer by Jamal Murray with little more than eight minutes remaining.
Milwaukee scored 30 or more points in each of the first two quarters and led 63-59 at the half.
