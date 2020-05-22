Busch and Elliott incident could spark new NASCAR rivalry

NASCAR once thrived behind strong rivalries but they have lessened over the years into brief feuds or spats. Busch had an ongoing issue with Brad Keselowski for several years, while Matt Kenseth and Denny Hamlin both tangled with Joey Logano. Nothing developed into anything like the battles between Richard Petty and David Pearson or how Dale Earnhardt and Jeff Gordon raced for supremacy in NASCAR.

Busch initially did not rule out retaliation from Elliott down the road.

“Him and I have always had a cordial relationship over the years,” Busch said. “I’ve known him since he was 12 or 13 years old, been racing with him ever since then, late models, super late models, trucks, Xfinity cars, all that sort of stuff.

“I just made a mistake, misjudged the gap, sent him into the wall. That was entirely unintentional. I’ll definitely reach out to him and tell him I’m sorry, tell him I hate it that it happened.”

Busch said after finishing second in the Xfinity Series race Thursday that he had spoken to Elliott and “it went really well. Chase is a class act.”

There is limited media availability to drivers under NASCAR’s current health protocols and Elliott was not able to comment Wednesday night. He is scheduled to speak to the media Friday.