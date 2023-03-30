Beginning as primarily a sodding company in the 1970s, the Winona Nursery has been a mainstay in the Winona area, doing commercial and residential work encompassing all landscaping aspects.

One of Winona Nursery’s two owners, McLean Benson, said he came into the landscaping industry in 1990, bought into the company in 1995, and slowly transitioned into owning the business in 2005 with Ed Becker.

“We wanted a company that can encompass as much as possible of the landscape. We do sprinkler systems, we do sod and seeding on new laws, we do plant material, brick pavers, walks, patios, driveways, retaining walls, lighting, pretty much cover the whole landscape,” said Benson. “People only have to deal with one contractor, that’s what the primary interest of our company is. It’s the quality of workmanship and how well we can take of them. (Our customers) don’t have to call a sprinkler guy; they don’t have to call a retaining wall person.”

Benson said he feels a sense of pride for the number of repeat customers Winona Nursery has.

“I’d say maybe 60% of our work comes from returning customers. We do the front yard one year, get that set the way they want it, and hear back from them next year about doing the backyard and patio area,” said Benson. “We love going back to the customer. The customer knows us and we know them. It makes it a very easy process.”

Keeping up with the ever-increasing number of landscape options, from the plethora of new brick choices to new technology like Bluetooth-controlled sprinklers, Benson said the designers and installations crews are always working with customers to create a space they want.

“It used to be real simple — you get this choice or this choice. Now, we’ve got 50 choices to go from,” said Benson. “The plant material keeps growing, literally. The varieties and species that are available keep multiplying every year. There are changes all the time. You would think landscaping is good, old-fashioned get your hands dirty and call it a day. We’ve got to keep up with the times.”

One trend, Benson noted, is customers wanting to be more conscious of both water conservation and where their water goes when designing their landscapes. And since the COVID-19 pandemic, Benson said, customers have been wanting to invest in their spaces, creating outdoor fire pits, recreation areas and social spaces at home.

“The biggest kick I get is when we go to landscapes that have maybe not been maintained or been ignored for numerous years. And we’ll take a landscape where you can even see the house anymore, and we’ll tear it down to square one and reinstall a fresh landscape,” said Benson. “The plants are fit to size, everything works, and we’ve taken an old home and turned it into the pride of the block.”

Benson said part of the design process with the customer is getting an understanding of how much time maintenance the customer can commit to.

“We ask a lot of questions when we’re out with a property owner or homeowner. Do you want a lot of maintenance? Do you want to spend your time gardening? If you do, that’s great we can go to town. Do you want to, once a year, come out and give stuff a haircut and forget about it the rest of the year? If so, great we’ve got a landscape that can fit that also,” said Benson. “We fit the project to the home and to the homeowner so they’re happy in the end.”

Benson said those conversations with the customer help shape how they go into a project, whether that’s choosing to put down mulch or rock or plants that need yearly trimming versus constant tending.

“We should be hitting the ground running on April 3rd,” said Benson. “When the season starts, we’re pretty much running full tilt, 50 to 70 hour weeks, all the way through the season.”

For Winona Nursery, the season runs from April to around Thanksgiving time in November, Benson said. Toward the end of the season, crews stop planting when the frost starts.

“We’re just looking to keep continuing the success we’ve had. We’ve been blessed with what Winona and the surrounding communities have done for us,” said Benson.