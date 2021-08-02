$1 trillion infrastructure bill heads for Senate debate

The Republican leader, Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, will play a key role in the bill's final outcome. So far, he has agreed to allow debate to proceed but has not signaled how he will ultimately vote. He described the bill Monday as a “good and important jumping off point" for a robust, bipartisan amendment process. He also warned Democrats against setting “any artificial timetable."

“Infrastructure is exactly the kind of subject that Congress should be able to address across the aisle," McConnell said.

Senators and staff labored behind the scenes for days to write the massive bill. It was supposed to be ready Friday, but by Sunday, even more glitches were caught and changes made.

Late Sunday, most of the 10 senators involved in the bipartisan effort rose on the Senate floor to mark the moment.

“We know that this has been a long and sometimes difficult process, but we are proud this evening to announce this legislation,” said Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., a lead negotiator. The bill showed “we can put aside our own political differences for the good of the country,” she said.

Sen. Rob Portman of Ohio, a Republican negotiator, said the final product will be “great for the American people.”