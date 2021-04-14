12 missing from capsized ship after 6 rescued off Louisiana

“The hope is that we can bring the other 12 home alive,” Chaisson said.

Marion Cuyler, the fiancée of crane operator Chaz Morales, was waiting with family of other missing workers at a Port Fourchon fire station near a landing site where helicopters were coming and going. She said she talked to her fiancé before he left Tuesday.

“He said that they were jacking down and they were about to head out, and I’m like, ‘The weather’s too bad. You need to come home.’ And he’s like, ‘I wish I could.’”

The relationship of those on board to ship owner Seacor Marine was not immediately clear. The ship, which can work in up to 195 feet (59 meters) of water, can carry a crew of 12, two “special personnel” and 36 passengers, according to the company website. An employee who answered the phone Wednesday morning at the Houston-based company said he had no immediate information he could share.

While noting the harsh weather conditions, Watson said its role in the capsizing was under investigation. The vessel left Port Fourchon at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, bound for Main Pass off the southeast Louisiana coast, he said.