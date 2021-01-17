136-room Holiday Inn Express & Suites opens in Onalaska

NEW ONALASKA HOLIDAY INN EXPRESS & SUITES

WHAT: Winona-based Rivers Hotel Co. opened its new 136-room Holiday Inn Express & Suites hotel in Onalaska on Dec. 31.

WHERE: 2614 Midwest Drive, east of Theater Road.

MORE INFO: Call the hotel at 608-667-3030 or visit Facebook or the website www.ihg.com/holidayinnexpress/hotels/us/en/onalaska/lsemd/hoteldetail.