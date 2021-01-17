136-room Holiday Inn Express & Suites opens in Onalaska

ONALASKA — A Winona hotel company saw an opportunity, when it learned the IHG – the parent company of the Holiday Inn Express chain – wanted to have a new facility to serve the La Crosse/Onalaska market.
Rivers Hotel Co. owns the new 136-room Holiday Inn Express & Suites hotel that opened Dec. 31 at 2614 Midwest Drive, east of Theater Road in Onalaska.
With the opening of the new Holiday Inn Express, the older one at 9409 State Rod 16 in Onalaska – near Dick’s Sporting Goods and the Olive Garden restaurant – became the Days Inn & Suites of Onalaska/La Crosse. The latter 75-room hotel became part of the Days Inn chain as of Jan. 1. It opened in 1996 and is owned by Abenov Hospitality in Vermillion, S.D.
“Knowing that the previous (Holiday Inn Express) still had good rates and occupancy, how big of a market the La Crosse/Onalaska area is, and being so close to home, made it an easy decision” to build and open the new Holiday Inn Express & Suites, said Dan Rivers, project manager for Rivers Hotel Co., which is owned by his father, Mike Rivers.
“All we had to do was find the right location, and we did,” Dan Rivers said.
“There are a lot of parts/pieces that go into a development like this that go unnoticed and unappreciated,” he said. “So I would like to thank everyone who worked on this project and made it into the amazing property it turned out to be, especially Wieser Brothers (the general contractor), the city of Onalaska, the Elmwood Business Park, and all of the local contractors.”
Rivers Hotel Co. owns four properties in Winona – the Holiday Inn Express & Suites, Fairfield Inn & Suites, The Plaza Hotel and Suites with the attached River City Grill and its first property, Express Suites-Riverport Conference Center. And it is a partner in some other properties elsewhere.
The new Onalaska hotel will have 15 to 20 employees, Rivers said.
The five-story hotel has 136 guest rooms, including 46 suites. It also has a free breakfast buffet, a large fitness center, two meeting rooms and a pool area with a large pool, hot tub and “zero-entry” kids’ pool. “We also have an outdoor patio with a gas fire pit and six electric car charging stations,” Rivers said.
Guest rooms have a microwave oven, refrigerator, 50-inch smart TV and a Keurig coffee maker.
The hotel has a market in its lobby area, with such things as beer, wine, soft drinks, snacks and frozen items.
Cyndie Ceresa is the hotel’s general manager. “She has been in the area all of her life and has great passion and skills for the hospitality business, and her previous experience at other area hotels makes her a great fit,” Rivers said. Ceresa already had many great relationships with businesses and people in the area, he added.
Rivers Hotel Co. bought the site from The Weber Group in 2019 and did not use the entire six acres, Rivers said. “We will be selling off two to three lots on the front half of the site,” which creates an opportunity for some more new businesses in Onalaska, he said.