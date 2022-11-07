 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
spotlight

14 years later, the effects of the 2008 bailout are still being counted

  • 0

Sarah Ketterer, Causeway Capital CEO & Sharmin Mossavar-Rahmani, Goldman Sachs CIO of Wealth Management discuss the Fed's latest rate hike and believes more work has to be done. They also talk about why cyclical stocks are among the best performers.

Most states are home to companies that never fully repaid their financial crisis bailouts. Stacker analyzed data about the 2008 Troubled Asset Relief Program compiled by ProPublica to see which states' businesses have been the most responsible in repaying their loan money.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Market is Priced for a Recession

Market is Priced for a Recession

Sarah Ketterer, Causeway Capital CEO & Sharmin Mossavar-Rahmani, Goldman Sachs CIO of Wealth Management discuss the Fed's latest rate hike…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: St. Louisians participate in historic Powerball lottery

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News