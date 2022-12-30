2 Madison rappers looking to 'Netflix' the music process to help hip-hop artists

Aspiring musicians need a lot of time, money and other resources to get started. From booking recording studio sessions to finding performance opportunities and building a social media presence, the pursuit of a professional music career can quickly feel overwhelming.

That's especially true of hip-hop artists looking to make a start in Madison, where a recent study found the art form is one of the area's most marginalized music genres.

Breyon Sommerville and Akiya Alexander, co-founders of the brand LessWork Local Lifestyle, are hoping to address that through a subscription service aimed at helping Black artists streamline those tasks and navigate Madison’s music landscape.

Sommerville describes the model as a “Netflixing” of the music industry. Through a monthly fee, artists can have access to numerous services, including social media management, recording studio sessions, screen printing, photography and more.

“If you go to Atlanta, Chicago and even New York, they have our structure. They have production houses,” Sommerville said. “It’s about offering maximum value at a minimum cost.”

While the company has an email list of 150 artists that stay updated on their services, LessWork is still in its early stages with services offered individually, primarily social media management, screen printing and photography. Under their subscription model, the pair hope to make their services more accessible and personalized, allowing them to offer different levels of service, or "lanes," Sommerville said.

The “fast” lane would cost artists $300 a month for unlimited services, while the “passing lane” — both geared toward more established artists — would cost $200. A "slow" lane, suitable for budding artists, would cost $100.

Sommerville and Alexander, who founded LessWork in 2020 and are rappers themselves, said Madison can be a hard place for local hip-hop artists to break out due to limited venues and misconceptions about the genre. Alexander, who goes by the stage name K.I.L.O. Aka SkitL’z, said that hip-hop artists often feel left out.

“If I was a vegetarian, I'll go to Whole Foods. If I wanted some chicken, I'll go to KFC. But where do we go for hip-hop?” she said. “It's like you don't have a home.”

Alexander’s concerns are a part of a larger, ongoing conversation about Madison’s music landscape. This month, the Greater Madison Music City project presented a 131-page report that recommended ways to improve opportunities and make the city's music community more equitable. Two key weaknesses identified in the report included a general lack of funding and limited venue options for all music genres, but said hip-hop suffered the most.

“I don’t think it’s different from any other genre. It’s public perception, that’s what is getting us to fail,” Sommerville said. “We want to create a home. If we can’t go anywhere to perform without the stigma or 50 police cars outside, or if we need to do X, Y, Z to secure a venue, we’re scaring people off before we even open our doors.”

Sommerville and Alexander have helped their clients find performance opportunities, hosted hip-hop shows themselves and used their social media platforms to amplify the work of local artists. Local hip-hop artist and music producer Marcus Porter said LessWork is helping fill a longstanding gap in performance opportunities for hip-hop artists.

“They are allowing artists to have a platform that we haven’t had before in Madison,” Porter said. “Local artists don’t get a lot of play on the radio and there aren’t a lot of venues for hip-hop artists to perform because it’s been branded as not the greatest thing.”

“It’s a great community experience. It’s not just one person, it’s a lot of people rooting for your growth,” said Aaron Burks, another local artist who has worked with LessWork.

Currently, Sommerville and Alexander have a fundraising goal of $2 million to buy and renovate the building that they’re renting at 1444 E. Washington Ave. With that money, they hope to renovate the main floor into a performance space and the top floor into an expansive music and media studio.

“It will be a one-stop shop,” Sommerville said. “Madison creators won’t have to look far for support.”

With an updated space, the hope is that LessWork Local Lifestyle will be able to amplify the work and talent of even more Madison-based artists, Sommerville said.

“We're gonna give back hope to this field,” Sommerville said. “Our focus is local is the new global.”