24-hour subway service returning to city that never sleeps

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City's subway will begin rolling all night again and existing capacity restrictions for houses of worship and most types of businesses will lift statewide in mid-May as COVID-19 infection rates continues to decline, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday.

City subway service will return to 24-hour operation on May 17 after being closed for cleaning during overnight hours since the early days of the coronavirus pandemic last year, the Democratic governor said. More than 2 million people rode New York City subways per day in April — the highest level since COVID-19 cases surged last spring.

Current capacity restrictions on houses of worship and businesses — including restaurants, offices, beauty salons, gyms and hair salons — will be lifted in New York and its neighboring state of New Jersey on May 19, Cuomo said. Connecticut previously announced its own plan to do so.

But businesses will still have to limit how many people can enter their doors, according to Cuomo.

Businesses are still required to provide enough space for people to keep 6 feet of social distancing space, even after the limits based on overall capacity go away, the governor said.