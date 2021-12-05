5 businesses bring new life to The Timbers in Onalaska

Five businesses have brought new life to the two buildings in The Timbers development, which opened in 2007 along Hwy. 35 in Onalaska.

Four of the businesses have opened in the last few months, and the fifth – Crossroads Bar & Grill — will open Monday in the south building at 426 Second Ave. S. The north building’s address is 420 Second Ave. S.

All five businesses are holding a grand opening celebration from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, with such things as live music, door prizes, appetizers, ice cream samples and golf and baseball/softball simulators.

United Country Midwest Lifestyle Properties, whose La Crosse-area office is in the south building, will host a La Crosse Area Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours gathering at The Timbers for chamber members from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

The other businesses that have opened in The Timbers are GameDay Supply, The Zone and Crossroads Ice Cream Parlor.

Those three businesses are in the north building, which Aaron and Amanda Ross bought in July. The Ross family opened The Zone in part of that building on July 19.

The Zone has a golf simulator, a baseball and softball simulator and two batting cages that are available with or without a pitching machine. While those facilities all can be used by individuals, registration continues for golf leagues, which already have started play. And registration is underway for baseball and softball leagues, which will begin play soon.

For more information about The Zone, call 608-860-0704 or visit www.timberszone.com or Facebook.

The Rosses opened Crossroads Ice Cream Parlor in July in the storefront next to The Zone. Their daughter, Addie, manages the ice cream business, which sells 16 flavors of Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream in the form of cones, cups, sundaes, malts and shakes.

For more information about the ice cream parlor, call 608-799-7526 or visit www.crossroadsicecreamparlor.com or Facebook.

In the space on the other side of the ice cream parlor, Derek Morse opened GameDay Supply. He started that business in 2015 as a mobile sporting goods store mostly selling baseball and softball items to players and fans at tournaments. Within the past year, he’s also created a website that he sells sporting goods on.

Morse opened his retail store in the north building in July. In it, he sells custom athletic apparel and uniforms, sporting goods such as bats and fielding gloves, and a line of fishing apparel that he designed. He also sells custom batting gloves with logos that teams and other organizations can order for players.

For more information about Game Day Supply, call 608-317-5215 or visit www.gamedaysupply.net or Facebook.

The Ross family will open Crossroads Bar & Grill on Monday in the south building of The Timbers. It will open at 10 a.m. seven days a week and remain open into the evening, said Aaron and Amanda Ross’s son, Austin Ross, who is its kitchen manager.

The bar and grill’s menu will include such things as specialty burgers made with Angus beef, wraps, soups, salads and other sandwiches, Austin Ross said. He predicted some of the most popular burgers will be the Mac Attack, which will include a layer of deep-fried macaroni and cheese; and The Beast, with a patty made from a combination of elk, buffalo, wild boar and wagyu beef.

For more information about the bar and grill, call 608-668-9057. Its website and Facebook page were under development last week.

The south building was purchased in July by Josh Genz, who is a partner in the United Country Midwest Lifestyle Properties agency.

The agency’s La Crosse-area office moved from Holmen to The Timbers south building in August.

Last week, Genz described the agency as a real estate brokerage that covers the Tri-State Area of Wisconsin, Minnesota and Iowa. He said it is a unique business that serves buyers and sellers in many specialty property groups with a focus on residential homes, recreational/hunting land, farms, country homes, waterfront properties and luxury homes, as well as commercial and development properties.

“It is also launching its already established and dynamic auction services into the La Crosse-area offices,” Genz said.

While the agency’s local office occupies half of the south building’s first floor, Genz said its second floor is used as a conference room and for training. The second floor also is available for rent for small events such as baby or bridal showers or business or club gatherings.

For more information about the agency and its local office, call 608-399-1013 or visit www.midwestlifestyles.com or Facebook.

Genz said he bought the south building, and the Rosses bought the north building, after they had been looking for locations where they could open businesses.

“This was an opportunity that we thought would be good for not only the community, but also would be a good real estate investment,” Genz said.

“We’re excited to showcase the buildings” during Thursday’s grand opening celebration, Genz said. “We’ve had more positive comments from people saying it’s great to see something coming in here.”

“We wanted to bring something to The Timbers that nobody has done before,” Aaron Ross said. “We wanted things that would blend together, so you could come here for a day if you wanted, to create a destination.”

