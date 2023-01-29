6 phrases to avoid to make your emails sound more confident

Hello!
Per the above headline, I thought I would just put together a few tips that may help you try to write better emails. Is there a time that works well for you to do that?
If something about the above sentences feels uncertain or even hesitant, it's because they include crutches professionals lean on in communicating through email that can be detrimental to everyday work.
To help you avoid these pitfalls in 2023, Pyn compiled a list of six commonly used words and phrases in emails that business professionals should drop for good if they want to be more effective communicators.
Twenty years ago, according to Gallup polling, almost all internet users were likely to say that email improved their lives (it was also pretty much the only thing they used the internet for).
Today that may not exactly be the case as a generation of white-collar workers pushes back against work bleeding into their personal lives via the always-connected nature of the internet. More than half of professionals don't even feel like they can disconnect while on paid vacation, according to a 2022 survey performed by Glassdoor subsidiary Fishbowl.
Our intense reliance on the medium in today's world of work is all the more reason to become a more effective communicator. Cut straight to the chase with each message you draft, and hit that send button confidently in 2023 with the following suggestions.