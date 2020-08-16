7 Rivers conducts annual business survey

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The 7 Rivers Alliance invites businesses of all sizes from all parts of the region to participate in its annual survey.

“There are always challenges and opportunities in the business world, but clearly with the pandemic our challenges are many,” said Chris Hardie, 7 Rivers Alliance CEO. “Getting feedback from our regional businesses on the challenges they face will help the 7 Rivers Alliance and other economic development groups to focus on the biggest needs of the region.”

Hardie said information collected in the survey will be analyzed and used to plan programs and services that help companies address challenges and barriers to growth. All responses are confidential, and your information will not be released to a third party.

Results of the survey will be shared with participants and during the 7 Rivers Alliance State of the Region meeting this fall.

The survey can be found at: https://forms.gle/n9LwCYdiDzY7rn9X9

