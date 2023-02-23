A Wisconsin cheese didn't win the top prize at the U.S. Championship Cheese Contest but the state's influence on the aged Gouda made in Connecticut is being prominently touted.

The cheese, named "Europa," scored a 98.73 and comes from Arethusa Farm Dairy in Bantam, Connecticut, where Eric Schmid is the head cheesemaker. He grew up in Green County and was influenced by master cheesemakers Bruce Workman at Edelweiss Creamy in his hometown of Monticello and Chris Roelli at Roelli Cheese Haus in Shullsburg.

Schmid appeared happily overwhelmed when the announcement came down Thursday afternoon via live stream at the Resch Expo in Ashwaubenon.

"Oh my God. Oh, wow. I'm speechless," Schmid said via Zoom, just seconds after hearing the news. "I'm so proud of our cheese team...this is a welcome surprise. This cheese is great."

But Wisconsin cheeses took the next two spots in the contest. The second runner-up was a medium Cheddar made by Dillon Sylla for Associated Milk Producers in Blair and which scored 98.55.

The first runner-up, with a score of 98.61, was Vintage Cupola American Original Cheese, a hard raw milk cheese made by Door Artisan Cheese Company in Egg Harbor for Red Barn Family Farms in Appleton. The farm's mission includes adhering to high standards for milk quality and humane animal care and collects milk from seven farms averaging 55 cows each, according to its website. The company was launched in 2008 by Terry and Paula Homan, who partner with Door Artisan for its cheese production. The Cupola cheese was developed with not only the cheesemaker, Mike Brennenstuhl, but with the Center for Dairy Research at UW-Madison.

"We are just so grateful and so humbled to win this award today," Paula Homan said. "I'd like to acknowledge our small family farmers that work so hard to give us the best milk for our cheeses."

The announcements from the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association came after state dairy producers captured 50 of the 113 categories in he contest, swept the top three spots in 22 categories and placed nine cheeses in the top 20 list of finalists.

The contest was established in 1981 and since that time a Wisconsin cheese has won best in show 14 times, the last coming in 2017. That's when a black pepper BellaVitano made by Mike Matucheski, a cheesemaker with Sartori Cheese Co. in Antigo, was awarded best in show.

The win by Arethusa also beat out a challenge from Guggisberg Cheese in Millersburg, Ohio, has claimed the top prize now two of the last four biennial contests. The company's baby Swiss won in 2019 while its premium Swiss took top honors in the 2015 contest.

New York, Pennsylvania and Ohio each put two entries into the finals, while California, Minnesota, Connecticut, Vermont and Idaho each had one entry into the finals.

The three-day contest, the nation's premier technical cheese, butter, yogurt and dairy product competition, began Tuesday and featured 2,249 entries from 197 dairy companies in 35 states.

“The men and women of the U.S. dairy processing industry are exceptionally passionate and dedicated to crafting quality products, and that commitment shines through in the high caliber of this year’s winners," said John Umhoefer, Executive Director for the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association, which hosts the competition. "We congratulate them on their hard-earned and well-deserved success.”

Others qualifying for the top 20 were Lactalis Heritage Dairy in Weyauwega for its one- to two-year-old cheddar, and Roelli Cheese Haus near Shullsburg for its mild to medium waxed Roelli Haus Select Cheddar. Schuman Cheese, a New Jersey-based company with manufacturing facilities in Wisconsin, placed two cheeses, an Italian-style Fontal and a Parmesan, both produced at its Turtle Lake plant in northwestern Wisconsin.

Dane County cheesemaker Landmark Creamery in Paoli qualified with its Sweet Annie, a sheep's milk Gouda aged from six months to more than a year while a Monterey Jack with ghost pepper from Associated Milk Producers in Jim Falls and a blue cheese from Kingston Creamery near Cambria in rural Columbia County also made the finals.

This is a developing story.

