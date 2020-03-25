A delayed sign of spring: Rudy’s Drive-In opens Friday in La Crosse

Like seeing the first robin, La Crosse-area residents have long welcomed the opening of Rudy’s Drive-in for the season as a sign that spring has arrived.

The iconic drive-in at 1004 La Crosse St. will open Friday, a week later than usual, with all food and beverages packaged to go.

Opening day was delayed in case the state made any changes in new coronavirus-related rules that allow Wisconsin bars and restaurants to only offer food and beverages for take-out and/or delivery.

“Normally, we try to open by the first day of spring,” owner Gary Rudy said.

Because of the new rules, Rudy’s won’t have inside dining when it opens, and all food and beverages will be packaged to go. Customers will be asked not to eat or drink what they buy on the drive-in’s premises.

They will be able to place orders by telephone, or by speaking into one of the drive-in’s menu boards as they have in the past. But traffic cones will be used to ensure that two cars aren’t parked side-by-side in a stall.

“We’ll practice a 6-foot rule,” Rudy said. “We’ll only have one car per stall.” Carhops will bring the packaged food and beverages to the customer.