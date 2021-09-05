A 'great Wisconsin story': Nano RED therapies show promise in treating COVID-19, cancers

“Big claims require big evidence,” Ebben said.

So far, the therapies show much promise in their early experimental stages. Ebben and Nano RED lab senior research scientist Michelle Ngai conducted a demonstration to show how the drug cocktail is intended to work.

Ngai took out a sample from a refrigerator and put it under a microscope. A tablet camera amplified cells that were illuminated red, which was an indicator of the therapy in action.

“We’ve taken the shell of the virus that causes COVID-19 and ripped out the parts that make it infectious,” Ebben said during the demonstration.

Lab staff replace the “guts” of the virus with what Ebben called SHRNAs, or short pieces of genetic information that lock onto the SARS-CoV-2 genome to prevent it from replicating. It creates a “shell” that binds to the same receptors in the human body that the virus would, blocking any infection from occurring.