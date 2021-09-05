A 'great Wisconsin story': Nano RED therapies show promise in treating COVID-19, cancers

When UW-Madison oncology fellow Johnathan Ebben founded Nano RED in 2015, the startup’s focus was to conceptualize cancer treatments.
That changed in April 2020.
Ebben was working as an internal medicine resident in a Meriter intensive care unit, tending to patients rapidly deteriorating as a result of COVID-19. Because there was no treatment or vaccine for the illness at the time, Ebben and his colleagues witnessed the worst of the virus. While SARS-CoV-2 most severely affected seniors and the immunocompromised, Ebben saw even the healthiest patients put on a ventilator or die.
“We gave them everything, including (antiviral drug) Remdesivir,” said Ebben, whose lab has been on Madison’s West Side since 2018.
Three years earlier, Nano RED formed when Ebben and a group of post-doctoral fellows at the Milwaukee-based Medical College of Wisconsin and Blood Research Institute, as well as UW-Milwaukee, discovered a new method for treating cancer. Ebben and his colleagues participated in the Nanotechnology Startup Challenge in Cancer, sponsored by the National Cancer Institute in Bethesda, Maryland, and the Washington, D.C.-based Center for Advancing Innovation.
Now, having been through the pandemic, Ebben said there is a new platform that has the potential to change the way the health care community treats viral illnesses and cancer. That’s why Nano RED won the 2021 Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce Pressure Chamber competition, chamber president Zach Brandon said.
The Pressure Chamber was held Aug. 18 at the Majestic Theatre in Downtown Madison, where Nano RED and four other finalists pitched to national investors and business executives in front of a live audience. The other finalists included Advocate MD, eCIO, Mobile 22 and Pivotal Health.
With support from the National Science Foundation and National Institutes of Health, Ebben said Nano RED is developing what he calls a vehicle that prevents SARS-CoV-2 from attacking vulnerable cells in the lungs, a technology also providing the foundation for future lung cancer immunotherapies, as well as treatments for other respiratory illnesses.
And Nano RED, being the winning Pressure Chamber company, received a “golden suitcase” representing an opportunity to travel to California’s Silicon Valley this November. That’s where Ebben will pitch his startup’s premise to some of the world’s investment firms, Brandon said.
The startup won because “it’s a great Wisconsin story” and “they have an actionable plan that can address lung-based infections like COVID-19,” he said.
That’s a big deal for Nano RED, Brandon said, as past Pressure Chamber winners have credited the initiative for helping their company close successful seed funding rounds, in which investors put forth capital in a startup company in exchange for an equity stake.
“The only tool we really have to date (to prevent COVID-19) has been a vaccine,” Brandon said. “The idea is that (Nano RED) could have a novel approach to delivering therapeutics.”
But in order to reach the potential of preventing illnesses and saving lives, Ebben said more experimentation is needed besides the funding.
The therapies need testing in animal models, Ebben said, and to go through human clinical trials before Food and Drug Administration approval, a process that could take months to years.
“Big claims require big evidence,” Ebben said.
So far, the therapies show much promise in their early experimental stages. Ebben and Nano RED lab senior research scientist Michelle Ngai conducted a demonstration to show how the drug cocktail is intended to work.
Ngai took out a sample from a refrigerator and put it under a microscope. A tablet camera amplified cells that were illuminated red, which was an indicator of the therapy in action.
“We’ve taken the shell of the virus that causes COVID-19 and ripped out the parts that make it infectious,” Ebben said during the demonstration.
Lab staff replace the “guts” of the virus with what Ebben called SHRNAs, or short pieces of genetic information that lock onto the SARS-CoV-2 genome to prevent it from replicating. It creates a “shell” that binds to the same receptors in the human body that the virus would, blocking any infection from occurring.
The approach, Ebben said, could be used to treat influenza and other common respiratory illnesses. The same delivery could also be repurposed to fight lung cancers. In that instance, Ebben said the “guts” become the tissues of a tumor or cancerous cell.
Going forward, the goal is to get the therapies to Phase 1 clinical trials within 20 months, and getting the approval of investors from Silicon Valley, Ebben said. But he has a lot of hope, given the “encouraging” support the startup received at the Pressure Chamber.
“They could address coronaviruses at large,” Brandon said. “What the technology appears to be capable of … it’s not just relevant to the moment and what we see as the defining reality, it’s also what the next reality might be.”