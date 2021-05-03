A pandemic reality: State tourism spending drops 28.3%; Dane County down 42.5% in 2020

The overall economic impact of tourism in Wisconsin dropped 22.3% to $17.3 billion while in Dane County the overall impact was down 30.1% to $1.6 billion, according to the numbers from Tourism Economics, which was commissioned by the state to study spending.

The state Department of Tourism normally trumpets its annual spending report and in years past has given the Wisconsin State Journal embargoed data to prepare stories about what are typically positive trends in tourism spending. But this year there was no advance notice nor even a press release. Acting Tourism Secretary Anne Sayers has not yet issued a statement about the numbers and could not be reached for comment.

On Monday afternoon, Craig Trost, communications director for state Tourism, said the department has "taken a much different approach than in previous years," he wrote in an e-mail.

"Just like a traveler participating in a Wisconsin road trip, we are focused on the road ahead of us, not the road behind us," he wrote. "However, we acknowledge that the pandemic impacted tourism spending in communities differently. While we are focused on inspiring the recovery, we defer to our local destinations to tell their unique economic story this year."