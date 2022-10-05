A post pandemic positive return for World Dairy Expo

The sleepless nights endured by Laura Herschleb over the last few months are understandable.

The Germantown native, who now lives in DeForest and has been affiliated with World Dairy Expo since her college days with the Badger Dairy Club at UW-Madison, is in charge of Dane County's largest convention after being named general manager of the event in February.

The Expo brings thousands of people and cows from North America and visitors from around the world to the 164-acre grounds of the Alliant Energy Center, although the six-day event is still trying to recover from the pandemic that canceled the 2020 show and plunged attendance in 2021.

But once this year's show concludes on Friday, the sleep will likely come easier for Herschleb, her staff and the 300 volunteers who help make the Expo hum.

Attendance is expected to blow past the 48,502 number from last year's event and could approach 60,000 people while the more than 3,300 dairy cows being housed on the grounds is the most since 2016 when there were 2,434 animals. Prior to the pandemic, the Expo would typically draw more than 2,300 international visitors from more than 90 countries. But in 2021, there were just 401 visitors from 48 countries.

That number is also expected to be much higher this year and only helps fuel the international atmosphere.

"It’s paramount. It's such an important dynamic to the flavor of the overall event," Herschleb said. "World Dairy Expo is the meeting place of the global dairy industry. It is critically important to have our international guests and international companies participating in the trade show."

The trade show consumes the 225,000-square-foot Exhibition Hall and hosts 650 companies from around the world that include Wisconsin firms like ABS Global, Dairyland Laboratories, Organic Valley and Vita Plus. Out of state exhibitors include Udder Comfort from Ontario, Canada; Normande Genetics of Minneapolis; the Ohio-based National Hay Association and Madero Dairy Systems in Houston, Texas.

The Dane County Coliseum serves as the show ring while the two New Holland pavilions, constructed in 2014 and totaling 290,000 square feet of space host the majority of the cows. However, due to the increased number of animals at this year's event, two massive dairy cattle tents have been erected just to the north of the pavilions.

One of the businesses in Pavilion 1 this week is Woodmohr Jerseys of Bloomer, located in Chippewa County north of Eau Claire. The farm brought 12 head of its herd to Madison where they were being attended to by Tracy Mitchell, who has been coming to the Expo for 11 years. The set up included names plates for each cow like Monet, Martini and Memoir along with burgundy curtains, wood trim and paintings of past champion Jerseys. Some of the herd's milk makes it into cheese curds produced by Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery.

"We have to set up a home away from home for these cows to make them the most comfortable so they eat and drink and we kind of simulate home for them as much as we can," Mitchell said. "It's a beauty contest for cows, is what it is. They're beauty queens."

To facilitate the agrarian glamour, the Woodmohr set up includes a beauty parlor where electric clippers, scissors and a blower are used to prep cows for their Coliseum showings. On the other end of the stalls was a tailgating tent that housed a full-sized refrigerator, coffee pot, slow cookers and a pantry stocked with granola bars, apples, Gatorade and a huge bag of homemade "Puppy Chow," a mixture of peanut butter, chocolate and Rice Chex, to fuel Mitchell and others that have been caring for the cows since they arrived late last week.

"For a lot of the breeders here, this is a marketing opportunity," Mitchell said during a break from sweeping. "You get visitors from all over the world and all over the country. Even if you're not the winner of the class, and people like your genetics and like your breeding, that's what they come here for."

Herschleb succeeds Scott Bentley, who had the position from 2013 until his retirement earlier this year, and taking the reigns as general manager was a career goal.

Herschleb is a 2001 graduate of UW-Madison where she studied dairy science, agricultural journalism and business. Her professional career began as a director of agricultural programs for the Fond du Lac Area Chamber of Commerce before joining Alltech as a marketing manager from 2006 to 2008. The former member of the Badger Dairy Club spent five years as World Dairy Expo's Dairy Cattle Show manager in the late 2000s before working in marketing and public relation positions with Badgerland Financial in Prairie du Sac and Compeer Financial in Sun Prairie.

Since rejoining World Dairy Expo in 2018, Herschleb has assisted with projects related to education initiatives, attendee services and the trade show. Now she oversees the entire operation that includes a four channel video streaming service that brings the shows, seminars and other events to a global audience.

"It’s a humbling experience to be in this role and I'm very, very honored," Herschleb, during an interview from the media center that overlooks hundreds of stalls in Pavillion 1. "But truly there's just a sense of pride. It’s like a symphony orchestra coming all together for this amazing event that we’re planning 365 days a year. It’s pretty darn special.”

But challenges exist. Dane County and and the Expo board of directors are expected to begin talks in the coming months on a contract designed to keep the Expo at the Alliant Energy Center for years to come. If the board were to take the show elsewhere, it would bring a whole new host of issues for Herschleb to tackle. Meanwhile, she's hoping attendance is on the rebound. In 2014, attendance at the Expo hit 77,204 people, with 3,248 from 94 other countries and 2,334 cows housed on site. But attendance has been on a downward slide since that point and dropped to 62,240 people in 2019 with about 1,000 fewer international attendees and 2,331 cows.

This year's growing numbers could help reset the trajectory.

"It says that the interest for exhibiting cattle and marketing dairy cattle genetics is high," Herschleb said. "It reiterates the importance of the global dairy industry and the importance of World Dairy Exp to the global dairy industry, to the state of Wisconsin and to the Madison area."