Adjusting, adapting and entrepreneurial drive helped buoy Wisconsin tourism in 2020

Many stressed the offerings of the outdoors, others created drive-thru experiences and one business began shipping its much beloved donuts to customers who couldn’t travel.

Tourism destinations around the state were creative in 2020 as many of their customers chose not to travel or, for those who did, kept a distance from others.

The pandemic created one of the most challenging years in history for the state’s $22.2 billion tourism industry but entrepreneurial thinking helped ease some of the negative impacts, which won’t be fully realized until 2020 spending numbers are released in early May.

In Wisconsin Dells, where Memorial Day Weekend saw all but one of the community’s major waterparks shuttered and the downtown resembled a ghost town, tourism in 2019 was a $1.6 billion industry. If the region, which covers parts of three counties, were ranked among the state’s 72 counties, it would rank third only behind Milwaukee ($3.8 billion) and Dane ($2.3 billion) counties in overall tourism spending.

Visitors gradually began to return to Wisconsin Dells as the summer wore on and more attractions opened their doors. In the key months of June, July and August, room tax revenue was down about 40%, better than was originally anticipated.