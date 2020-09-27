After 15 years and a 2018 flood, Tucker and Becky’s Pumpkin Patch opens for 2020 season

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CASHTON, Wis. — Fifteen years after it began, and two years after a flood washed away its century-old former tobacco barn with recently-painted colorful murals, Tucker and Becky’s Pumpkin Patch west of Cashton opened for the season Saturday.

The pick-your-own pumpkins and gourds patch is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 25. It’s also open to groups such as church and school field trips by appointment during the week.

Tucker and Becky Gretebeck first opened their patch to the public in 2005, on part of their All Seasons Farm organic dairy farm at 7649 Oboe Ave. The pumpkin patch is about four miles west of Cashton, and is about one-half mile west of the Gretebeck’s farm house. Becky also raises and shows dairy goats.

“We had been raising tobacco” and hung it in the barn to dry, Tucker said, explaining the origins of the couple’s pumpkin patch attraction. “Then the (tobacco) buyout came through. Tobacco had been risky to raise anyway,” so the Gretebecks quit raising it.

“Agritourism was in the back of our minds,” Tucker said. So they planted pumpkins near the barn and opened the patch to the public. “It grew to 4,000 people (who went to the pumpkin patch during its 2017 season) over time,” he said.