After 15 years and a 2018 flood, Tucker and Becky’s Pumpkin Patch opens for 2020 season

CASHTON, Wis. — Fifteen years after it began, and two years after a flood washed away its century-old former tobacco barn with recently-painted colorful murals, Tucker and Becky’s Pumpkin Patch west of Cashton opened for the season Saturday.
The pick-your-own pumpkins and gourds patch is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 25. It’s also open to groups such as church and school field trips by appointment during the week.
Tucker and Becky Gretebeck first opened their patch to the public in 2005, on part of their All Seasons Farm organic dairy farm at 7649 Oboe Ave. The pumpkin patch is about four miles west of Cashton, and is about one-half mile west of the Gretebeck’s farm house. Becky also raises and shows dairy goats.
“We had been raising tobacco” and hung it in the barn to dry, Tucker said, explaining the origins of the couple’s pumpkin patch attraction. “Then the (tobacco) buyout came through. Tobacco had been risky to raise anyway,” so the Gretebecks quit raising it.
“Agritourism was in the back of our minds,” Tucker said. So they planted pumpkins near the barn and opened the patch to the public. “It grew to 4,000 people (who went to the pumpkin patch during its 2017 season) over time,” he said.
During the pumpkin patch season, families could see some of the Gretebecks’ farm animals inside the barn, on which three Midwestern artists created brightly colored exterior murals in 2016 and 2017 to promote local family farms and organic food as part of a campaign by the Organic Valley cooperative, which the Gretebecks belong to. In the attached building that the Gretebecks referred to as the summer kitchen, customers would pay for their pick-your-own pumpkins and shop for local products such as baked goods, candy, maple syrup, apples, honey and crafts.
The barn, summer kitchen, three smaller buildings, two tractors, three wagons and other equipment were washed away when a dam upstream from the patch in Rulland Coulee failed after a 14-inch rainfall the night of Aug. 27-28, 2018. Pieces of the barn were later found as far as eight miles away, Tucker said. “It was heartbreaking” when he and Becky saw the damage after the sun came up.
Tucker and Becky’s Pumpkin Patch didn’t open in 2018, but did operate in 2019 with tents and a cabin that local Amish built for the Gretebecks. Visitors paid for their pumpkins in the cabin, where they also could shop for local products. They could see livestock as they walked through one large tent, or listen to live music in another large tent.
On weekends this fall, visitors can see a lama, goats, at least one miniature pig, rabbits and probably chickens as they walk through one large tent. There will be wagon rides as well as children’s activities such as a corn box (filled with loose corn rather than sand) and a corn tunnel. Pizza and loaded baked potatoes will be for sale. There also will be live music on some weekend dates.
Visitors can once again pay for pumpkins and shop for local products, in the cabin area. If that is inside the cabin, there will be limits on how many people can be inside at once and they will be asked to wear face masks, because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Attendance at this year’s pumpkin patch “should be at least on part with last year” when about 3,000 people visited, Becky said.
“People want to get out,” Tucker added. “And it’s something outside that’s safe.
“It’s a fun atmosphere,” Tucker said of the pumpkin patch, which he and his wife operate with the help of their children, Trent, who is 11, and Lana, who is 14. “If it wasn’t fun, we wouldn’t do it. But it’s fun to see families smile. And you get out here and see the trees changing” color.
Tucker said he hopes to build additional buildings for the pumpkin patch operation on a nearby hillside in the future, as time and money allow.
