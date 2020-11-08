After 20 years, business continues to grow at downtown Tomah variety store

TOMAH – Twenty years after she opened it, owner Joan Sutherland says sales have continued to grow at her J&R Variety, LLC, store at 1006 Superior Ave. in downtown Tomah, despite this year’s coronavirus pandemic.
But she has put her business and the three connecting buildings it occupies up for sale, as she’s ready to retire from retail sales. Sutherland said she will continue to operate her variety store until a buyer comes along.
Sutherland plans to continue working as clerk/treasurer for the village of Wyeville, which is a part time position. “I’ve worked for them for 38 years,” she said of the village. “I started as treasurer, then became clerk/treasurer.”
Sutherland opened her store in 2000, after managing a C&C Liquidators store for 14 years — first in Wyeville and later in downtown Tomah.
“The owner (of C&C Liquidators) passed away and the family decided to sell everything,” Sutherland said. “I had enjoyed managing this store for them.” So she decided to buy the three connecting buildings that the C&C Liquidators store in Tomah had occupied, and open her own variety store.
The first part of the J&R Variety store’s name comes from the first letter of the names of Joan and her husband, Ron, who works for T2 Contracting, a general contractor in Tomah.
Sutherland said her 14,000-square-foot variety store has a large variety of quality items at great prices. The original hardwood floors and tin ceilings can be seen by shoppers in two of the three connecting buildings, which Sutherland believes were all built in the 1890s. “They were very well-built,” she said of the two-story buildings, which have apartments on the second floor.
“Business is great because of the variety and the prices,” Sutherland said, explaining why the store’s business has continued to grow over the past two decades.
“More and more people are moving to Tomah,” which also has helped, Sutherland said. Word of mouth, advertising and having a good location in downtown Tomah also have been factors, she said.
The store draws customers from throughout the area and from as far away as Milwaukee and Green Bay, she said.
Sutherland said her store’s sales have remained strong this year despite the coronavirus pandemic.
“The pandemic has brought more people shopping locally,” Sutherland said. And her store carries face masks and sanitizing supplies, which have been in demand.
“People have been staying home and are doing a lot of remodeling at home” because of the pandemic, Sutherland said. “So they’re buying kitchen tables, chairs and dressers,” which her store also sells.
“I enjoy the people and finding quality items to offer them at great prices,” Sutherland said. “We don’t do a full mark-up, and we sell items faster.”
Sutherland also said that “We try to keep it interesting around here and have items that other stores may not.” Mattresses are J&R Variety’s best seller, she said, adding that she orders them each week.
Over the past 20 years, Sutherland said, she has made some changes in the kinds of merchandise that her variety store carries. “I’ve gone more toward practical items like tools, furniture, mattresses, cleaning items, office supplies and less collectibles,” Sutherland said. “And we carry more garden items now.”
Among other things, J&R Variety is known for selling greeting cards for 50 cents each and gift wrap for $1.49. It also sells such merchandise as toys, floral items, personal care products and area rugs.
“I have two part-time employees, and I am here six days a week and still love what I do,” Sutherland said. But she put the business and its three buildings up for sale a few months ago. That’s because “I’m old enough to retire,” she said, laughing.
“But I’m not going to close the store,” Sutherland added. “I’ll have this open and be working up until it’s sold.”
