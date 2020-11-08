After 20 years, business continues to grow at downtown Tomah variety store

Sutherland said her 14,000-square-foot variety store has a large variety of quality items at great prices. The original hardwood floors and tin ceilings can be seen by shoppers in two of the three connecting buildings, which Sutherland believes were all built in the 1890s. “They were very well-built,” she said of the two-story buildings, which have apartments on the second floor.

“Business is great because of the variety and the prices,” Sutherland said, explaining why the store’s business has continued to grow over the past two decades.

“More and more people are moving to Tomah,” which also has helped, Sutherland said. Word of mouth, advertising and having a good location in downtown Tomah also have been factors, she said.

The store draws customers from throughout the area and from as far away as Milwaukee and Green Bay, she said.

Sutherland said her store’s sales have remained strong this year despite the coronavirus pandemic.

“The pandemic has brought more people shopping locally,” Sutherland said. And her store carries face masks and sanitizing supplies, which have been in demand.