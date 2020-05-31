After 40 years, Le Coulee Cheese Castle still attracts cheese lovers to West Salem

LE COULEE CHEESE CASTLE

WHAT: A specialty foods store that began in 1980 at a cheese plant in Mindoro and moved to its current location in West Salem in 1981. Its biggest sellers are cheese, ice cream and candy.

WHERE: 112 S. Leonard St. in downtown West Salem.

WHO: Current owner Nick Miller bought the store from founders Duane and Mary Lou Pfaff in 2003.

HOURS: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays

CONTACT: Call the store at 608-786-2811 or visit www.lecouleecheese.net or the store's Facebook page.